An Illegal Alien Allegedly Murdered His Infant Daughter

An illegal alien in New York allegedly murdered his infant daughter because she would not stop crying and he “couldn’t take it anymore.”

Marlon Rabanales-Pretzantzin, 20, pleaded not guilty in court on Wednesday for killing his daughter on March 7. Reportedly, his infant daughter, Liseyda, was found with several broken ribs, bruises on her head, a dislocated spine, and severe hemorrhaging in her neck, according to the New York Post:

Rabanales-Pretzantzin allegedly grabbed his hysterical daughter and slapped her in the face multiple times, punched her in the stomach repeatedly, and then picked her up and started violently shaking. He then allegedly threw her onto the bed, where he pressed both of his fists into her tiny body with all of his body weight, eventually killing her. After brutally murdering his daughter, he brought her body to the home of a neighbor, who called 911 and rushed her to the hospital, where she was pronounced dead, officials said.

Reportedly, first responders were initially told that the infant choked on formula. Rabanales-Pretzantzin changed his story, then stating that she fell off a bed onto the floor.

An autopsy reportedly revealed that the infant had prior rib fractures in healing, indicating previous abuse.

“He was given the gift of a beautiful little girl, and on March 7, he returned that gift bloodied, beaten, and dead,” Nassau County DA Anne Donnelly said.

Rabanales-Pretzantzin is an illegal immigrant from Guatemala.

“He is in the country illegally, but he will be kept here in Nassau County and prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law,” Donnelly said.