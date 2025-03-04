Trump Speech SALE: 60% Off All VIP Memberships! TODAY ONLY
Whoever Thought This Video Was a Good Idea for the House Dem Leader...
Zelensky Caves, Extends Olive Branch to Trump After 'Regrettable' Meeting
Democrats Plan to Disrupt Trump's Speech, but They Aren't Quite Sure How
These Are the 'Special Guests' First Lady Melania Trump Invited to Joint Session...
Trump Celebrates Treasury Department's 'Exciting News'
Former Rep. Mia Love's Family Gives a Heartbreaking Update About Her Health
VIP
Vance Describes the Tense Meeting With Zelenskyy and Shares a Message for the...
Trudeau Announces Retaliatory Tariffs on the US
VIP
How CBS News Framed This 80/20 Issue Is Wild
Trump to Defund Schools Allowing 'Illegal Protests'
Here's Why This Trans 'Actress' Was Roasted at the Oscars
Another Democrat Narrative Bites the Dust
Chairmen Comer and Jordan Are Bringing Familiar Faces to Trump's Joint Session Address
Tipsheet

You Won't Believe Where Some of USAID's Funding Was Going

Madeline Leesman
Madeline Leesman  |  March 04, 2025 10:00 AM
AP Photo/Armando Franca

India’s first medical clinic for people who think they are “transgender” shuttered after President Donald Trump’s Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) gutted the U.S. Agency for International Development. 

Advertisement

According to the BBC, Mitr Clinic was started in 2021 in Hyderabad. It offered “HIV treatment, support and counselling services to thousands of transgender people,” the outlet reported.

It didn’t stop there. Two more Mitr Clinics in Thane and Pune opened the same year. They have also been shut down. 

This happened because of DOGE (via BBC):

In January, Trump signed an executive order pausing all foreign aid for 90 days, pending a review.

Trump has said he wants overseas spending to be closely aligned with his "America First" approach.

[...]

In India, the shutting down of the Mitr Clinics has impacted the transgender community's access to crucial medical support.

A staff member who spoke on condition of anonymity to BBC Hindi said the three clinics catered to some 6,000 people and about 6% to 8% of the patients were being treated for HIV.

"All these cases were below 30 years of age. And 75 percent to 80 percent of this population was accessing health services for the first time," a staff member told BBC.

Recommended

Another Democrat Narrative Bites the Dust Guy Benson
Advertisement

Reportedly, in Hyderabad, the Mitr Clinic provided care to 150 to 200 transgender patients a month. Most of them had HIV. The BBC claimed that India has about two million transgender people. 

Musk responded to the news of the Mitr Clinics shutting down on X.

“That’s what American tax dollars were funding,” he said.


Trump Speech Sale! TODAY ONLY. 60 Percent off ALL VIP MEMBERSHIPS! Don't wait, sign up NOW by clicking HERE!

Tags: TRANSGENDER

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Another Democrat Narrative Bites the Dust Guy Benson
Zelensky Caves, Extends Olive Branch to Trump After 'Regrettable' Meeting Jeff Charles
Democrats Plan to Disrupt Trump's Speech, but They Aren't Quite Sure How Jeff Charles
Whoever Thought This Video Was a Good Idea for the House Dem Leader Should Be Given a Raise Matt Vespa
Trump Celebrates Treasury Department's 'Exciting News' Leah Barkoukis
These Are the 'Special Guests' First Lady Melania Trump Invited to Joint Session of Congress Leah Barkoukis

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Another Democrat Narrative Bites the Dust Guy Benson
Advertisement