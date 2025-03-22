NY Post Columnist Reveals the Impeachment Trap a Radical Judge Set for Trump
Tipsheet

Here We Go Again: A Transgender Athlete Dominated a Women's Track Competition

Madeline Leesman
Madeline Leesman | March 22, 2025 10:00 AM
AP Photo/Darren Abate

An Oregon high school that previously received backlash for letting a so-called “transgender” compete against women is in hot water again. 

McDaniel High School in Portland, Oregon allowed 11th-grade athlete Ada Gallagher to compete against women at a track meet this month. 

Predictably, “Gallagher was spotted blowing out the competition, especially in the 400M, where the athlete finished more than seven seconds better than the rest of the field,” Fox News reported:

Gallagher finished at 57.62 in the 400M, with Franklin High School's Kinnaly Souphanthong coming in second at 1:05.72. Gallagher's teammate, Quinnan Schaefer, was behind Souphanthong at 1:07.13.

Then, in the 200M race, Gallagher finished in first place at 25.76, followed by teammate Addyson Skyles at 27.31.

The incident was captured on video and circulated on X.

Women’s sports advocate Riley Gaines shared the clip and pinged Attorney General Pam Bondi. This is due to the fact that President Donald Trump signed an executive order banning men from women’s sports

According to Fox News, last year, when Gallagher was in 10th grade, he finished in first place in 200M and 400M races during the 6A-1 Portland Interscholastic League Championship.

