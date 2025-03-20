The Media Keeps Lying About Why Foreign Professors, Students Are Being Deported
Here's Why This CNN Panelist Completely Lost It on Kevin O'Leary

Madeline Leesman
Madeline Leesman | March 20, 2025 1:30 PM
Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP

During a debate on CNN over Elon Musk, a female panelist tore into “Shark Tank” tycoon Kevin O’Leary for touching her. 

On Wednesday, O’Leary and Angela Rye, the former executive director and general counsel to the Congressional Black Caucus, got into it about Musk’s relationship with Republican lawmakers. Musk has been serving in President Donald Trump’s administration, namely with the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE).

When Rye was in the middle of complaining about Musk, O’Leary appeared to touch her arm to get a word in. She shook his hand off. 

“You don’t have to touch me,” Rye said. 

“I did that nicely,” O’Leary responded.

“I don’t want you to touch me,” she snapped. “That’s my personal space.”

“I won’t ever do it again,” O’Leary snapped back.

The uncomfortable interaction follows a series of appearances on CNN where O’Leary has disagreed with members of the panel. 

Last week, O’Leary got into a fiery debate about education, primarily the issue of school choice, with left-wing commentator Bakari Sellers. 

Late last year, O’Leary made headlines for comments he made about Vice President Kamala Harris shortly before the 2024 election. 

“This is the second time the Democratic party has circumvented democracy and chosen [a presidential candidate],” he said on CNN.

“The political parties can choose however they want to choose their nominee. And as long as they meet their legal deadlines in the states where they are on the ballot, they can do it however they want,” anchor Abby Phillip said.

