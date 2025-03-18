Finally: Two American Astronauts Stranded in Space for 9 Months Will Return

Two American astronauts, Sunita "Suni" Williams and Barry "Butch" Wilmore, will return to Earth on Tuesday after being stranded in outer space for nine months.

The NASA astronauts were meant to be in space for one week in June last year. However, their Boeing Starliner capsule suffered mechanical issues, leaving them with no choice but to remain at the International Space Station.

The two astronauts will be brought home through the help of Elon Musk’s SpaceX.

All the hugs. 🫶



The hatch of the SpaceX Dragon spacecraft opened March 16 at 1:35 a.m. ET and the members of Crew-10 entered the @Space_Station with the rest of their excited Expedition 72 crew. pic.twitter.com/mnUddqPqfr — NASA's Johnson Space Center (@NASA_Johnson) March 16, 2025

“All of us have the utmost respect for Mr. Musk and obviously respect and admiration for our president of the United States, Donald Trump. We appreciated them. We appreciate all that they do for us, for human spaceflight, and for our nation. We’re thankful that they’re in the positions they’re in,” Wilmore said in a video.

The Biden Stranded NASA astronauts have sent a thank you to Elon Musk and Donald Trump.



Surprise, surprise! The media never covered it…

pic.twitter.com/sggFKUkIuU — Chad Prather (@WatchChad) March 15, 2025

In a post on Truth Social, Trump said that the Biden administration was “incapable” of bringing the stranded astronauts back home.

“Elon and I have taken on the project, sending up the SpaceX Dragon, which has successfully docked and, hopefully, while there is always danger involved in such a mission, they will soon be on their way home — Taking off tomorrow, and landing on Wednesday,” Trump wrote.

Editor’s Note: Joe Biden abandoned these American astronauts, but thanks to President Trump and Elon Musk, they’re finally coming home.

