Finally: Two American Astronauts Stranded in Space for 9 Months Will Return

Madeline Leesman
Madeline Leesman | March 18, 2025 9:00 AM
Two American astronauts, Sunita "Suni" Williams and Barry "Butch" Wilmore, will return to Earth on Tuesday after being stranded in outer space for nine months. 

The NASA astronauts were meant to be in space for one week in June last year. However, their Boeing Starliner capsule suffered mechanical issues, leaving them with no choice but to remain at the International Space Station. 

The two astronauts will be brought home through the help of Elon Musk’s SpaceX.

“All of us have the utmost respect for Mr. Musk and obviously respect and admiration for our president of the United States, Donald Trump. We appreciated them. We appreciate all that they do for us, for human spaceflight, and for our nation. We’re thankful that they’re in the positions they’re in,” Wilmore said in a video.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump said that the Biden administration was “incapable” of bringing the stranded astronauts back home. 

“Elon and I have taken on the project, sending up the SpaceX Dragon, which has successfully docked and, hopefully, while there is always danger involved in such a mission, they will soon be on their way home — Taking off tomorrow, and landing on Wednesday,” Trump wrote. 

Editor’s Note: Joe Biden abandoned these American astronauts, but thanks to President Trump and Elon Musk, they’re finally coming home.

