It's Official: Construction of the Border Wall Will Resume

Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem announced that a new stretch of border wall will be constructed along the United States-Mexico border.

Noem made the announcement in a post on her X account.

“Everybody, I’m here in Arizona, and right at this spot, you can see where the border wall ends,” Noem said in the video.

“As of today, we’re starting 7 new miles of construction, we’re going to continue to make America safe again,” she added.

Announcing today - we’re building 7 more miles of wall.



Make America Safe Again! pic.twitter.com/JyVgxrzSZY — Secretary Kristi Noem (@Sec_Noem) March 16, 2025

According to a report from CBS News, the U.S. Customs and Border Protection awarded a California-based construction company roughly $70 million to extend the border wall.

Reportedly, Border Patrol announced that this would cover a stretch of wall along Hidalgo County, Texas.

"Completing the border wall in these locations will support the Department of Homeland Security's (DHS) ability to impede and deny illegal border crossings and the drug- and human-smuggling activities of cartels," Border Patrol reportedly said, adding that the stretch of wall is where a “large numbers of individuals and narcotics being smuggled into the country illegally."

During former President Joe Biden’s term in office, he froze funding for the border wall. Millions of illegal immigrants poured across the border during those years. Along with building the wall, Trump’s administration is carrying out mass deportations.

“I think the president's hope is that by the end of the term we build the entire border wall,” Vice President JD Vance said during a recent visit to the border.

Thanks to President Trump, illegal immigration into our great country has virtually stopped. Despite the radical left's lies, new legislation wasn't needed to secure our border, just a new president.

