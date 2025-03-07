VIP
Tipsheet

The Trump Organization Is Suing Capitol One

Madeline Leesman
Madeline Leesman  |  March 07, 2025 2:00 PM
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

President Donald Trump’s son, Eric Trump, announced on Friday that the Trump Organization filed a lawsuit in Florida against Capitol One for debanking them without cause in 2021. 

The lawsuit, filed in Miami-Dade County, alleges that Capitol One’s actions were “a clear attack on free speech and free enterprise that flies in the face of the bedrock principles and freedoms that define our country,” Eric Trump explained.

“By filing this lawsuit, we seek to hold Capital One accountable for the millions of dollars in damages they caused, not just to our company, but to the many dozens of properties, hundreds of tenants and thousands of Trump Organization employees who relied on these accounts for their livelihoods,” he asserted.

“Businesses should not be targeted or punished for their political affiliations. The actions taken by Capital One and other major financial institutions represents a dangerous precedent that could threaten the operations of countless businesses across the nation, particularly those with a strong and independent voice,” he added.

Capitol One has not yet issued a statement on the matter.

Days before Trump was inaugurated, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) sued Capital One. Shortly after, the bureau dropped the lawsuit.

