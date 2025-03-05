VIP
Jeff Bezos Responds to Whiny Libs Angered by WaPo's Editorial Changes
Why the Dems' Reaction to Trump's Speech to Congress Might Be a Huge...
By Far, This MSNBC Host Had the Most Disgusting Reaction to Trump's Address...
Bill Maher's Latest Idea Just Blew Up in His Face
So Much Winning: Trump Clinches Another Win From Arab Nations Regarding Gaza
We Know How Voters Reacted to Trump's Address to Congress. Dems Are in...
Supreme Court Rejects Trump Effort to Freeze Foreign Aid
Democratic Lawmaker Dies Hours After Attending Trump's Speech
This May Be the Most Absurd Line From the Democratic Rebuttal to Trump's...
DC Mayor Has an Update on the Black Lives Matter Plaza
VIP
Poll: Europeans Strongly Support More Aid to Ukraine...With a Big Asterisk
Trump Has a Message for Greenland
These Democrat Women Were Ridiculous at Trump's Address to Joint Session of Congress
World Realigns Based on Social Issues
Tipsheet

Trump Gives an Update on His Promise on Take Back the Panama Canal

Madeline Leesman
Madeline Leesman  |  March 05, 2025 11:00 AM
AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson

On Tuesday evening, President Donald Trump gave an update on his plan to reclaim the Panama Canal during the next four years. 

Trump did this during his joint address to Congress.

Advertisement

“We will create a new office of ship building in the White House and offer special tax incentives to bring this industry home to America where it belongs. We used to make so many ships….we’re going to make them very fast, very soon,” Trump began by saying. 

“To further enhance our national security, my administration will be reclaiming the Panama Canal. We’ve already started doing it,” Trump explained, adding that “a large American company” announced that they acquired both ports around the Panama Canal. 

“The Panama Canal was built for Americans by Americans, not for others. But, others could use it,” he said. "We're taking it back."

Trump added that tens of thousands of Americans died creating the canal. 

“It was built at a tremendous cost of American blood…they died of malaria, they died of snake bites and mosquitos…they paid them very highly to go there, knowing there was a 25 percent chance that they would die,” he said. 

Recommended

By Far, This MSNBC Host Had the Most Disgusting Reaction to Trump's Address to Congress Matt Vespa
Advertisement

“It was given away by the Carter administration for $1. But, that agreement has been violated very severely. We didn’t give it to China. We gave it to Panama and we’re taking it back,” he vowed.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

By Far, This MSNBC Host Had the Most Disgusting Reaction to Trump's Address to Congress Matt Vespa
Why the Dems' Reaction to Trump's Speech to Congress Might Be a Huge Boost for Him Matt Vespa
Supreme Court Rejects Trump Effort to Freeze Foreign Aid Jeff Charles
Bill Maher's Latest Idea Just Blew Up in His Face Matt Vespa
This May Be the Most Absurd Line From the Democratic Rebuttal to Trump's Speech Leah Barkoukis
We Know How Voters Reacted to Trump's Address to Congress. Dems Are in Serious Trouble. Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
By Far, This MSNBC Host Had the Most Disgusting Reaction to Trump's Address to Congress Matt Vespa
Advertisement