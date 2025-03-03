Trump Previews His Joint Address to Congress
VIP
Zelenskyy's Wearing Out His Welcome and Colonialism Without the Benefits
VIP
James Carville Shares Something Gross and Insane About Trump
After Those Remarks By Cuomo, This NYC Mayoral Race Is Going to Be...
VIP
Pentagon's Latest Announcement Shows Trump Isn't Letting Up on the Defense of the...
Hochul Recruits Fired Federal Workers
Hegseth Gives Defense Department's Civilian Workforce an Update About DOGE's Email Request
'Justice Finally Won': Trump Celebrates Return of Property Seized in Mar-a-Lago Raid
New Bill Would Crush Banks that Discriminate Against Conservatives and Christians
Hakeem Jeffries' Latest Delusion: Securing the Border
Looks Like Trump Is Ready to Bring the Heat in His Address to...
Byron Donalds Reacts to Trump's Endorsement
Zelensky Blew His One Job Spectacularly
VIP
Americans Not Only Approve of Trump, but Say He's Changing How Government Works
Tipsheet

At Least 1 Dead, Dozens Injured After Driver Plows Car Into Crowd in Germany

Madeline Leesman
Madeline Leesman  |  March 03, 2025 12:45 PM
AP Photo/Ebrahim Noroozi

At least one person is dead after a car was driven into a crowd of people in Mannheim, Germany. At least two dozen people were injured in the attack, as well. 

Advertisement

“So far, we can give no more information about the number and severity of the injuries,” the local police force said, per The Times. “During the manhunt, which was initiated immediately, we were able to identify and detain a suspect.”

According to The Times, the driver is believed to be a German citizen and was taken to a hospital for treatment. There’s no information available yet about his motive. 

Three victims, two adults and a child, were admitted to Mannheim University Hospital with a "high level of urgency.”

Recommended

Zelensky Blew His One Job Spectacularly Guy Benson
Advertisement

"We can confirm that one perpetrator was arrested," police spokesperson Stefan Wilhelm told the Associated Press. "We can’t yet give information on whether there were further perpetrators." 

Two weeks ago, at least thirty people were injured when a car rammed into a group of people in Munich, Germany. 

CBS noted that the suspect was “believed to be a 24-year-old Afghan asylum-seeker. 

Tags: CRIME AND PUNISHMENT

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Zelensky Blew His One Job Spectacularly Guy Benson
Where Do You Go After 'Literally Hitler'? Kurt Schlichter
After All That Noise, Trump's Approval Rating Has Increased Matt Vespa
Here's the SNL Skit That Got High Marks This Weekend Matt Vespa
Looks Like Trump Is Ready to Bring the Heat in His Address to Congress Madeline Leesman
WH Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt Had a One-Word Response to This Fake News Piece About Trump & Russia Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Zelensky Blew His One Job Spectacularly Guy Benson
Advertisement