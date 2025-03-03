At Least 1 Dead, Dozens Injured After Driver Plows Car Into Crowd in Germany

At least one person is dead after a car was driven into a crowd of people in Mannheim, Germany. At least two dozen people were injured in the attack, as well.

“So far, we can give no more information about the number and severity of the injuries,” the local police force said, per The Times. “During the manhunt, which was initiated immediately, we were able to identify and detain a suspect.”

According to The Times, the driver is believed to be a German citizen and was taken to a hospital for treatment. There’s no information available yet about his motive.

Three victims, two adults and a child, were admitted to Mannheim University Hospital with a "high level of urgency.”

TERROR IN GERMANY: Car rams into crowd in Mannheim, Germany, near Wasserturm. Multiple injuries reported, 1 reported dead. Suspect arrested. Police lock down city center amid carnival season. pic.twitter.com/v3mxAXFLgY — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) March 3, 2025

‘One dead ‘after driver ‘rams into pedestrians’ in German city in terrifying scenes at street market https://t.co/NKdfbxjSd1 pic.twitter.com/LTAdxPuZmO — New York Post (@nypost) March 3, 2025

"We can confirm that one perpetrator was arrested," police spokesperson Stefan Wilhelm told the Associated Press. "We can’t yet give information on whether there were further perpetrators."

Two weeks ago, at least thirty people were injured when a car rammed into a group of people in Munich, Germany.

CBS noted that the suspect was “believed to be a 24-year-old Afghan asylum-seeker.