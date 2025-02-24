There Was Something Different About Macron's Arrival to the White House
Tipsheet

Here’s How Much Gavin Newsom Requested in Wildfire Relief Funds

Madeline Leesman
Madeline Leesman  |  February 24, 2025 11:00 AM
AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein

California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) asked Congress for nearly $40 billion in relief funds for the recent wildfires in Southern California. 

Newsom sent a letter on Friday asking for support from lawmakers on this matter, specifically, House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.) and Rep. Tom Cole (R-Okla.), the House Appropriations Committee chair.

“Los Angeles is one of the most economically productive places on the globe, but it can only rebound and flourish with support from the federal government as it recovers from this unprecedented disaster,” Newsom wrote in the letter. 

More than 16,200 structures were destroyed during the wildfires that tore through Pacific Palisades, Malibu, and other surrounding areas. 

The funding Newsom requested from Congress would be used to rebuild homes, churches, businesses, schools, and other facilities. 

“It’s clear that recovery from these fires is beyond the capabilities of California alone and necessitates the support of the United States government,” he added.

In the letter, Newsom proposed pulling funding from the Small Business Administration, Department of Commerce, Department of Housing and Urban Development, among other grants, instead of solely using dollars from the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

“Make no mistake, Los Angeles will use this money wisely,” Newsom asserted.

