VIP
What Democrats Really Meant About 'Saving Democracy'
VIP
The CPAC Chainsaw
Jemele Hill and Her Comrades are Big Mad at What Donald Trump Did...
Here's How Trump Honored African Americans for Black History Month
Chicago's Taxpayer Shelled Out Over $100 Million for Police Misconduct Lawsuits
RIP to the Most Decorated K-9 in White House History
The Obamacare Expansion Experiment Has Failed. Congress Must Fix It.
VIP
How Did the Squad Members React to the Death of the Bibas Children?...
Here's What Trump Had to Say to Maine Gov. About Her Failure to...
VIP
You Won't Believe How Many U.S. Adults Identify As LGBTQ+
Here's How the Bibas Children Were Murdered
The USAID Nightmare Continues
Advice to Israel: 'It's Time to Unleash Hell'
Democrats Continue to Double Down After Schumer, Garcia Receive Letters From DOJ Over...
Tipsheet

There’s Been an Update Regarding This Biden-Era Abortion Lawsuit

Madeline Leesman
Madeline Leesman  |  February 21, 2025 4:30 PM
AP Photo/Patrick Semansky

A lawsuit filed by 17 states challenging federal rules allowing workers to take time off for abortions, along with other accommodations, may proceed, a federal appeals court rule. 

Advertisement

According to the Associated Press, the Eighth Circuit Court of Appeals decided on Thursday to reverse U.S. District Judge D.P. Marshall, Jr.'s dismissal of the case in June. 

Reportedly, Eighth Circuit Chief Judge Steven M. Colloton, who was appointed by former President George W. Bush, wrote that the states have standing to bring forward the lawsuit because they are subject to federal rules (via AP):

Led by Republican state attorneys general in Tennessee and Arkansas, the 17 states sued the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission in April challenging its rules on how to implement the Pregnant Workers Fairness Act, a 2022 bipartisan law requiring employers to make “reasonable accommodations” for pregnant or postpartum employees.

In addition to more routine pregnancy workplace accommodations like time off for prenatal appointments, more bathroom breaks, or permission to carry snacks, the rules say that workers can ask for time off to obtain an abortion and recover from the procedure.

Recommended

The USAID Nightmare Continues Mia Cathell
Advertisement

“The Biden-era EEOC’s attempt to turn a good law into an ideological weapon to force broad elective abortion accommodations is illegal,” Tennessee Attorney General Jonathan Skrmetti said in an emailed statement to AP. 

“The EEOC’s unlawful regulations undermine the constitutional authority of the people’s elected representatives and we are vindicated by the Court’s decision to let our suit proceed,” he added.

The lawsuit is joined by Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, Oklahoma, South Carolina, South Dakota, Utah and West Virginia.

Tags: ABORTION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

The USAID Nightmare Continues Mia Cathell
Here's How the Bibas Children Were Murdered Rebecca Downs
Jemele Hill and Her Comrades are Big Mad at What Donald Trump Did for Black History Month Jeff Charles
Here's What Trump Had to Say to Maine Gov. About Her Failure to Comply With Protecting Girls' Sports Rebecca Downs
Bondi Starts Clearing Out ATF Katie Pavlich
Advice to Israel: 'It's Time to Unleash Hell' Guy Benson

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
The USAID Nightmare Continues Mia Cathell
Advertisement