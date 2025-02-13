Here's This Democrat's Reasoning As to Why Most Women Don't Go Into Manufacturing

During a congressional hearing on Wednesday, Democrat Illinois Rep. Jan Schakowsky claimed that fewer women have careers in manufacturing because it has the word “man” in it.

"Yesterday, I met with a manufacturing company, but they also are engaged in getting young people more engaged in manufacturing," Schakowsky said during a Commerce, Manufacturing and Trade subcommittee hearing entitled "AI in Manufacturing: Securing American Leadership in Manufacturing and the Next Generation of Technologies."

"So, I asked them, so, how many of those students that are signing up and want to do this, how many are women?" Schakowsky continued. She claimed that the company told her it was at least 13 percent female.

"It was a low number," she said. "And you had mentioned trying to engage more women in manufacturing. I'm just wondering if just the name manufacturing sounds like a guy,” she said.

Rep. Jan Schakowsky (D) suggests that the reason more women don't go into manufacturing is because "the name manufacturing sounds like a guy."pic.twitter.com/l0dndiAmIY — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) February 13, 2025

Colorado Republican Rep. Gabe Evans shared the clip, pointing out that Republicans are working on bringing jobs back to America.

Us: Let's lead the way and bring jobs back to America 💪🇺🇸



Democrats: "Manufacturing" is a sexist term against women! pic.twitter.com/dTeHDafCUH — Congressman Gabe Evans (@repgabeevans) February 12, 2025

Sen. Mike Lee (R-UT) explained that the word “manufacturing” has nothing to do with “man.”

“It comes from the Latin words ‘manus’ (hand) and ‘facere’ (to make), and simply means ‘made by hand’...The term has came to encompass the production of goods by machine or other means—not just by hand,” he said.