BREAKING: An American Is Coming Home From a Russian Prison
Trump Holds the Line on Gaza Ahead of Hosting the King of Jordan
Did You Catch Elon Musk's Change to His Twitter Account? CNN Did and...
Thanks to DOGE, These Four FEMA Workers Have Been Fired. Here's Why.
Jordan's King Abdullah Appears Open to Trump's Gaza Relocation Plan, but There are...
Steve Bannon Pleads Guilty in New York 'We Build the Wall' Case
Vance Visits East Palestine, Promising to Be 'Honest and Transparent'
CNN Caught Up in Different Sides of 'Constitutional Crisis' Argument
Trump's Border Czar Has Some Harsh Words for Pope Francis
VIP
Another Grisly Grime, Another 'Sanctuary' Jurisdiction
Fulton County Hands Fani Willis a Hard Pill to Swallow
VIP
What Do Americans Think of Transgender Service Members? Here’s What a New Poll...
Chuck Schumer Gets Mercilessly Mocked for Post on Whistleblowers
No, JD Vance Criticizing a Judge's Decision Is Not a 'Constitutional Crisis'
Tipsheet

This Broadcasting Company Just Eliminated Its DEI Department

Madeline Leesman
Madeline Leesman  |  February 11, 2025 1:00 PM
Photo by Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP, File

Public broadcasting company PBS announced this week that it shuttered its office of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI).

Two DEI executives were fired and the department was wiped out after journalist Bari Weiss published in The Free Press that the company was ignoring President Donald Trump’s executive order directing companies to do away with DEI initiatives. 

Advertisement

Reportedly, PBS CEO Paula Kerger informed staff of the changes via email. The email stated that Cecilia Loving, senior vice president of DEI, and Gina Leow, director of DEI, would be parting ways with the company (via the New York Post):

In the email, Kerger explained that the departures were necessary in order to adhere to Trump’s executive order from Jan. 20, which mandates the elimination of DEI-focused positions and funding in federally supported organizations.

“I know you join me in wishing them well in their future endeavors,” Kerger wrote.

[...]

Earlier in the day, PBS had been contacted by the Free Press regarding a tip from a senior network executive who claimed that PBS had originally planned to reassign Loving and Leow to the station services department in an attempt to bypass the executive order.

“The people at PBS are very attached to DEI,” the source told the Free Press.

“Rather than making necessary adjustments to ensure the network’s sustainability, they were trying to move things around to circumvent the executive order.”

Recommended

Fulton County Hands Fani Willis a Hard Pill to Swallow Mia Cathell
Advertisement

In a statement to The Free Press, PBS confirmed that it would comply with Trump’s order by closing down its DEI office.

“In order to best ensure we are in compliance with the President’s executive order around Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion we have closed our DEI office,” a statement said. “The staff members who served in that office are leaving PBS.”

“We will continue to adhere to our mission and values. PBS will continue to reflect all of America and remain a welcoming place for everyone,” they added.

Trump’s executive order was signed on his first day in office.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Fulton County Hands Fani Willis a Hard Pill to Swallow Mia Cathell
Former Dem Donor Drops More Damning Allegations About the Biden Presidency Matt Vespa
Did You Catch Elon Musk's Change to His Twitter Account? CNN Did and the Results Were Glorious Matt Vespa
Trump's Border Czar Has Some Harsh Words for Pope Francis Madeline Leesman
CNN Caught Up in Different Sides of 'Constitutional Crisis' Argument Rebecca Downs
Elon Musk Reminds How KJP Lied About FEMA Funds Rebecca Downs

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Fulton County Hands Fani Willis a Hard Pill to Swallow Mia Cathell
Advertisement