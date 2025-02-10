This Transgender Member of Congress Was Just 'Misgendered' on the House Floor

Transgender Rep. Tim "Sarah" McBride (D-DE) was “misgendered” by Illinois Rep. Mary Miller (R) last week. McBride is a male who believes he is a woman.

“The chair recognizes the gentleman from Delaware, Mr. McBride, for five minutes,” Miller said.

Advertisement

“Today on the House Floor, I refused to deny biological reality,” she added in a post of her remarks. “President Trump restored biological truth in the Federal Government, and I refuse to perpetuate the lie that gender is open to our interpretation. It is not.”

McBride responded on X.

“[For what it’s worth,] there’s an entire speech after I’m recognized by the acting speaker that’s worth a watch much more than the 15 second video of me being called on,” he wrote. “It was my first ever floor speech!”

Georgia Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene applauded Miller.

“I’m proud of my friend Mary Miller for refusing to recognize and speak the lie,” she wrote. “God will not be mocked.”

I’m proud of my friend Mary Miller for refusing to recognize and speak the lie.



God will not be mocked. https://t.co/Hu7pKFsa5j — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) February 8, 2025

Last year, after McBride was elected, House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) announced that “transgender women” are not permitted to use bathrooms in the Capitol that match their gender identity.

“I will follow the rules as outlined by Speaker Johnson, even if I disagree with them,” McBride said in response.