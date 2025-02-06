Lara Trump Has a New Gig

President Donald Trump’s daughter-in-law, Lara Trump, will host a weekend primetime program called “My View with Lara Trump” on Fox News Channel.

According to a press release from FOX News Media Chief Executive Officer Suzanne Scott, the program will premiere on Feb. 22 and will air on Saturdays from 9-10 p.m. eastern (via Fox News):

My View with Lara Trump will focus on the return of common sense to all corners of American life as the country ushers in a new era of practicality. Every week, the program will feature big picture analysis and interviews with thought leaders, shedding light on the headlines driving the national conversation and affecting families around the country.

“A gifted communicator who knows how to connect to the viewers, successful entrepreneur and working mother, Lara’s innate understanding of the American public and today’s political landscape will be a compelling addition to our weekend lineup,” Scott said in a statement.

“I’m thrilled to bring my voice back to FOX News, talk directly with the American people, and highlight what makes this country so great. As I cover the success of The Golden Age of America, I look forward to where this time will lead our country and where this opportunity will lead me in the future,” Lara Trump added.

Lara Trump served as the Republican National Committee’s co-chair leading up to her father-in-law's reelection. She stepped down, as Townhall covered.

After this, there were rumors that she would fill former Florida Sen. Marco Rubio’s seat. She announced that this was not the case.

“After an incredible amount of thought, contemplation, and encouragement from so many, I have decided to remove my name from consideration for the United States Senate," she announced.

“I could not have been more honored to serve as RNC co-chair during the most high-stakes election of our lifetime, and I’m truly humbled by the unbelievable support shown to me by the people of our country and here in the great state of Florida,” she added.