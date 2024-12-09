Lara Trump Is Stepping Down as RNC Co-Chair. Here's Why.

Lara Trump on Sunday announced she is stepping down as co-chair of the Republican National Committee.

"Serving as the @GOP co-chair throughout the course of the most consequential election in American history has truly been the honor of my life," she wrote in a post on X.

"At the RNC, we had three distinct goals: 1) surpass all fundraising records 2) build the largest army of lawyers and poll watchers to ensure election integrity and, 3) turn out millions of Americans and low prepencity [sic] voters during early voting. We accomplished all three," Lara Trump said.

"The job I came to do is now complete and I intend to formally step down from the RNC at our next meeting," she added. "Thank you to our incredible team at the RNC, our amazing @ChairmanWhatley, and, of course, thank you to President @realDonaldTrump — we are so proud of you and I’m grateful you trusted me in this position."

The announcement comes amid speculation she could replace Secretary of State nominee Marco Rubio.

If he is confirmed, a successor would be appointed by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis to serve until a special election in 2026 is held.

Lara Trump has repeatedly expressed her interest in the seat.

“It is something I would seriously consider,” she told The Associated Press in an interview. “If I’m being completely transparent, I don’t know exactly what that would look like. And I certainly want to get all of the information possible if that is something that’s real for me. But yeah, I would 100% consider it.”

The move comes after President-elect Donald Trump asked RNC Chair Michael Whatley to remain in the role.

"Michael Whatley, from the Great State of North Carolina, has been with me since the beginning, and has done an OUTSTANDING and HISTORIC JOB in running the Republican National Committee with the fantastic Lara Trump!" he said. "He is a smart, tough lawyer who put together a completely unprecedented ELECTION INTEGRITY OPERATION that protected the Vote all across America, and a GET OUT THE VOTE CAMPAIGN that delivered the Votes we needed in every Battleground State. Michael and Lara transformed the RNC into a lean, focused, and powerful machine that will empower the America First Agenda for many years to come."