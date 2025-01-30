Pete Hegseth's First Interview As Secretary of Defense Did Not Disappoint
CNN Guest's Horrific Take on Illegal Aliens Proves Libs Don't Know How Voters...
Dems Might Debate Themselves Into a Total Civil War Over the Latest Quinnipiac...
Bob Menendez Says Trump Was Right About One Thing After Being Slapped With...
What Would Possess Someone to Tweet This Garbage After the Air Disaster at...
Trump’s Winning Streak Is Totally Discombobulating The Democrats
Good Lord, Tim Walz Is Insane
US, Russian Figure Skaters Among Those on Crashed Jet
White House Issues Press Release 'Debunking Latest Fake News Hoaxes'
DC Fire Chief Shares Grim Update About Rescue Operation
VIP
DOGE Cuts 85 DEI-Related Contracts Across Government. Here's How Much Taxpayers Will Save.
Trump Has Some Questions About the Plane Crash
Eight Hostages Brought Back to Israel
BREAKING: Arrests Made in Brutal Chicago Killing, With a Key Detail Revealed...
Tipsheet

Whoopi Goldberg Loses It Over Trump's Press Secretary

Madeline Leesman
Madeline Leesman  |  January 30, 2025 9:30 AM
Townhall Media

This week, “The View” co-host Whoopi Goldberg lost her mind on television over President Donald Trump’s new press secretary, Karoline Leavitt. 

As Townhall covered, Leavitt held her first White House press briefing this week. In her first briefing, she announced the creation of a designated seating section for “new media” journalists. She also stated that the Trump administration would renew the press credentials of over 400 individuals that were “wrongly revoked by the previous administration.”

Advertisement

“The Trump White House will speak to all media outlets and personalities, not just the legacy media who are seated in this room,” Leavitt said, adding that the Trump administration will “adapt this White House to the new media landscape in 2025.”

In the briefing, Leavitt touched on a variety of issues. She angered the libs in one specific moment where she pointed out that all immigrants who are in the U.S. illegally are criminals. 

Predictably, this didn’t sit well with left-wing activists like Goldberg. 

“I would like this young lady…to do a little homework. Because, she said something yesterday that really pissed me off. And that was, she said, ‘There will be no wokeness here.’ Let me explain something to you…without that wokeness, you might not have that job,” Goldberg claimed.

“The wokeness was put in place for a reason because black people couldn’t get into colleges. Because women could not get into the colleges they wanted to go to…women were not invited to this party. It was a man’s world.” she said.

Recommended

BREAKING: Arrests Made in Brutal Chicago Killing, With a Key Detail Revealed... Guy Benson
Advertisement

“You don’t understand what you’re saying,” Goldberg claimed. 

Joy Behar then said that Leavitt got her job because Trump “thinks she’s a ten.”

Tags: LEFTISM

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

BREAKING: Arrests Made in Brutal Chicago Killing, With a Key Detail Revealed... Guy Benson
Good Lord, Tim Walz Is Insane Derek Hunter
What Would Possess Someone to Tweet This Garbage After the Air Disaster at Reagan National Airport? Matt Vespa
Pete Hegseth's First Interview As Secretary of Defense Did Not Disappoint Matt Vespa
Trump’s Winning Streak Is Totally Discombobulating The Democrats Kurt Schlichter
CNN Guest's Horrific Take on Illegal Aliens Proves Libs Don't Know How Voters Think Anymore Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
BREAKING: Arrests Made in Brutal Chicago Killing, With a Key Detail Revealed... Guy Benson
Advertisement