Whoopi Goldberg Loses It Over Trump's Press Secretary

This week, “The View” co-host Whoopi Goldberg lost her mind on television over President Donald Trump’s new press secretary, Karoline Leavitt.

As Townhall covered, Leavitt held her first White House press briefing this week. In her first briefing, she announced the creation of a designated seating section for “new media” journalists. She also stated that the Trump administration would renew the press credentials of over 400 individuals that were “wrongly revoked by the previous administration.”

Advertisement

“The Trump White House will speak to all media outlets and personalities, not just the legacy media who are seated in this room,” Leavitt said, adding that the Trump administration will “adapt this White House to the new media landscape in 2025.”

In the briefing, Leavitt touched on a variety of issues. She angered the libs in one specific moment where she pointed out that all immigrants who are in the U.S. illegally are criminals.

Predictably, this didn’t sit well with left-wing activists like Goldberg.

“I would like this young lady…to do a little homework. Because, she said something yesterday that really pissed me off. And that was, she said, ‘There will be no wokeness here.’ Let me explain something to you…without that wokeness, you might not have that job,” Goldberg claimed.

“The wokeness was put in place for a reason because black people couldn’t get into colleges. Because women could not get into the colleges they wanted to go to…women were not invited to this party. It was a man’s world.” she said.

“You don’t understand what you’re saying,” Goldberg claimed.

Joy Behar then said that Leavitt got her job because Trump “thinks she’s a ten.”