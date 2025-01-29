CNN Might Be Slapped By Another Lawsuit Soon...From Elon Musk
‘I Am Literally Your Boss’: This New Jersey Councilman Berated a Police Officer During a Traffic Stop

Madeline Leesman
Madeline Leesman  |  January 29, 2025 12:30 PM
AP Photo/Ted S. Warren

A New Jersey councilman was captured on police bodycam footage berating a police officer during a traffic stop.

The councilman, Theodore Holloway II, tried to use his position to get out of a ticket for driving past a stop sign.

In his exchange with the officer who pulled him over, Holloway spoke to the officer condescendingly, stating “I literally am your boss.”

“I want to know what exactly you are getting behind me for,” Holloway said. “You know me. I’m not…running ‘round here with my f***ing gun toting, or leaves smoking, I’m the one that hires you. I’m bringing you on.”

“On your camera,” Holloway said, looking at the camera. “I put you on…Jesus f***ing Christ,” Holloway said before letting out a stream of curse words. 

“You actually pulled over an elected official. You’re not pulling over a random. You’re pulling over your boss. I am literally your boss,” he said. 

A second police officer arrived on scene. 

“You know who I am, right?” Holloway said to the officer. He then started mocking the officers for following protocol by asking for his license and registration.

“Why you treating me like I’m some motherf***er?”

Holloway was issued a citation for his registration being expired.

