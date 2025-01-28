Did ICE Agents Try to Raid a Chicago Public School?

On Friday, officials at Chicago Public Schools claimed that Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents came to a school.

This occurred in the first week of President Donald Trump’s term. On the campaign trail, Trump promised to carry out mass deportations, starting in “sanctuaries” like Chicago.

Advertisement

However, it turns out that ICE agents were not present at a Chicago school last week. They were actually with the U.S. Secret Service.

According to NBC, a spokesperson for the Secret Service said it was “investigating a threat to one of our protectees in reference to the recent TikTok ban,” having gone to a home next to the school, and then to the school itself.

“Secret Service does not investigate or enforce immigration matters,” the Secret Service spokesman, Anthony Guglielmi, said in the statement.

The two federal agents were turned away from the school and left without stepping inside.

The school district reportedly said that “officials followed the established protocols to ensure student safety” and contacted Chicago Public Schools’ Law Department and Office of Safety and Security.

“While this was a misunderstanding in terms of the specific branch of DHS, the school’s response demonstrates that our system, in partnership with community organizations, is prepared and ready to keep our students and staff safe,” Chicago Public Schools said.

Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson (D) addressed the incident on X.

“We understand that many are rightfully feeling scared at the moment,” Johnson wrote. “Today, Secret Service agents, not ICE agents, were present at John H. Hamline Elementary School. While people across the city are worried about heightened immigration enforcement, it is imperative that individuals not spread unverified information that sparks fear across the city.”