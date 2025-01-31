Trump's Latest Order to Federal Workers Will Surely Trigger Libs

President Donald J. Trump issued a new directive to federal workers, which shows the man is serious about reducing the federal workforce by that 10 percent figure. He ordered federal workers to nix their pronoun games from their emails. No more of this he/she/ze/they nonsense. Trump already caused an uproar among this coddled workforce when he ordered them back to office work. He offered them a lofty severance package of 7-9 months pay if they wished to quit, though they must decide next week.

Common sense is back. America is back. And Donald J. Trump is back. The woke cancer that’s infested the federal government is slowly being excised, with the president issuing a new order to federal workers: delete that pronoun garbage from their email signatures by close of business today (via ABC News):

All federal employees ordered to eliminate pronouns from all mail signatures by 5PM pic.twitter.com/dBAw0mazEY — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) January 31, 2025

BREAKING: President Trump has ordered employees at multiple federal agencies to remove pronouns from their email signatures by 5 PM TODAY or face an Apprentice-style firing, reports Fox.



CDC employees received an email saying, "Pronouns and any other information not permitted in… pic.twitter.com/3t113qcHxo — TV News Now (@TVNewsNow) January 31, 2025

Employees at multiple federal agencies were ordered to remove pronouns from their email signatures by Friday afternoon, according to internal memos obtained by ABC News that cited two executive orders signed by President Donald Trump on his first day in office seeking to curb diversity and equity programs in the federal government. "Pronouns and any other information not permitted in the policy must be removed from CDC/ATSDR employee signatures by 5.p.m. ET on Friday," according to one such message sent Friday morning from Jason Bonander, the CDC's Chief Information Officer. "Staff are being asked to alter signature blocks by 5.p.m. ET today (Friday, January 31, 2025) to follow the revised policy." […] Employees were instructed to remove pronouns from everything from government grant applications to email signatures across the department, sources told ABC News. Employees at the Department of Energy who received a similar notice Thursday were told this was to meet requirements in Trump's executive order calling for the removal of DEI "language in Federal discourse, communications and publications." […] "In my decade-plus years at CDC I've never been told what I can and can't put in my email signature," said one recipient, who asked not to be identified out of fear of retribution. A memo issued Wednesday by the Office of Personnel Management also directed agencies to "Review agency email systems such as Outlook and turn off features that prompt users for their pronouns."

Crying over an email signature—I’m telling you I feel like everyone in that disgusting swamp needs a whack of the belt.

Pete Buttigieg did it and doesn’t even work for the government anymore.

JUST IN: Pete Buttigieg removed his pronouns from his bio pic.twitter.com/VGcCZ1NR3d — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) January 31, 2025

