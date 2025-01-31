There’s Been a Disturbing Update About the Fatal D.C. Airplane & Helicopter Crash

On Friday, reports broke that an air traffic control supervisor allowed a controller to leave their post early at Reagan National Airport, just before the fatal mid-air collision between an American Airlines jet and an Army Black Hawk helicopter.

According to NBC Washington, one controller was left to handle both airplane and helicopter traffic on that fateful night. Reportedly, it is “allowable” but not “optimal” for one person to perform both jobs.

Matt reported that a preliminary Federal Aviation Administration report detailed that staffing was “not normal” at Reagan Airport when the crash occurred.

Additionally, there are reports that the helicopter may have been on an unapproved route before the crash, as Matt noted.

Since then, the FAA has indefinitely closed routes to most helicopter traffic near Reagan National Airport as an investigation continues.

BREAKING: The FAA tells me it has indefinitely SHUT DOWN the low-altitude helicopter corridor in use during Wednesday's fatal midair collision.



New videos show the mid-air collision in Washington, D.C.

The Wednesday night airplane crash claimed the lives of 67 people total. President Donald Trump confirmed yesterday that there are no survivors.

WATCH: New videos show the mid-air collision in Washington, D.C. - CNN pic.twitter.com/lkSCw7ucbA — BNO News (@BNONews) January 31, 2025

That’s not all. A Fox News report detailed that two airplanes aborted landings at DCA in the past week to avoid colliding with military helicopters (via Fox News):