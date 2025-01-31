Josh Hawley Has Some Concerns About Tulsi Gabbard's Senate Confirmation

Republican Sen. Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) is concerned that Tulsi Gabbard, the former Democratic congresswoman who has become an independent, may struggle to secure confirmation from his Republican colleagues to become the next national intelligence director under the Trump administration. While she appeals to conservative voters with her outspoken criticism of the establishment and her non-interventionist foreign policy stance, Hawley worries that Gabbard’s past connections to the Democratic Party, particularly her controversial positions during her time in Congress such as her previous defense of alleged traitors, could undermine her support among GOP lawmakers. As a rising figure in the Republican Party, Gabbard’s potential transition to the Right side seems laden with challenges. Hawley’s remarks suggest that her path to broader acceptance within the party may be more complex than anticipated.

“I’m worried by what I hear from some of my Republican colleagues. I’m worried that her nomination may be in jeopardy,” Hawley said during an interview on Fox News’ “Jesse Watters Primetime. “And I’m just worried about what that will mean.”

The senator hopes Gabbard gets confirmed, saying he is concerned about the country's security.

During Thursday’s Senate confirmation hearing, Gabbard said she would not support the former National Security Agency official’s clemency, to which Hawley said her “sin” is that Gabbard challenges the surveillance state.

“I am worried about the reforms we desperately need in the intelligence space,” Hawley said. “Let’s not pretend everything is fine and dandy, hunky-dory, it’s not!”

“Besides, they have missed major issues. I mean, besides the fact they misled us on the COVID example, we need to reform to stop the abuse of things like FISA section 702. Stop spying on Americans,” he continued.

However, other Republican lawmakers are convinced Gabbard has what it takes to do the job.

One Republican senator told The Hill that some people are “holding their cards pretty close to the vest, but that nomination is in trouble.” The source said that Democrat lawmakers have also echoed similar sentiments about Gabbard.

“If you’re on the Intelligence Committee and you have any respect for the Intelligence Committee, you’re a Republican, and you got someone in front of you who can’t denounce Snowden as being a traitor to the United States and who has actively campaigned against Section 702. … From the questions by Republicans, it’s clear that they’re afraid she can’t be trusted,” they said.