Here's Who Kamala Harris Blames for Her Election Loss

Madeline Leesman
Madeline Leesman  |  January 23, 2025 9:00 AM
AP Photo/Susan Walsh

Failed presidential candidate Kamala Harris partially blames her election loss to her “dead weight” husband, according to a report from Daily Mail.

Reportedly, a source told the outlet that “There's plenty of blame to go around as far as Kamala is concerned and Doug has his share.”

“Doug did Kamala no favors during the election – frankly, he looked like a hypocritical a** after the bombshells that he had got his child's nanny pregnant while married to his first wife and assaulted his ex-girlfriend on the heels of his 'I am woman' crusade,” they added.

Later on, the source said things are “not hunky dory in the Harris household” (via Daily Mail):

'It's not like she hasn't had men help further her political career before, the source said, referring to her affair with former San Francisco mayor Willie Brown.

'But what does Doug do for her now?'

Harris’ former communications staffer Ashley Etienne told the outlet that she accompanied the former vice president when she signed her old desk before she left office. 

“She told me: ‘You know me well enough to know that I'm not going to go away quietly.’” 

It is speculated that Harris will run for governor of California once Gov. Gavin Newsom's term ends.

Townhall previously covered that The Washington Post published an op-ed calling Emhoff a “progressive sex symbol.” 

In her piece, Catherine Rampell brushed off Emhoff’s “previous marital drama,” which includes Emhoff conceding that he had an affair during his first marriage.  

Emhoff’s admission came days after a bombshell report was published by Daily Mail claiming that Emhoff impregnated their family’s nanny, Najen Naylor, years ago. Naylor did not keep the baby, the outlet noted.

