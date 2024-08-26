Save America From Comrade Kamala
Tipsheet

You Won't Believe What The Washington Post Just Called Doug Emhoff

Madeline Leesman
Madeline Leesman  |  August 26, 2024 1:30 PM
AP Photo/Susan Walsh

The Washington Post published an op-ed on Friday calling Vice President Kamala Harris’ husband Doug Emhoff a “progressive sex symbol.” 

"Move over, Ryan Gosling. The modern female fantasy is embodied by the man who might soon become our first First Gentleman," Catherine Rampell wrote in the piece.

Rampell added that Emhoff is a “hunk” because he is “smitten with his wife” and her career ambitions and is "secure enough with his own masculinity to sometimes prioritize his wife’s ambitions over his own.”

Rampell brushed off Emhoff’s “previous marital drama,” which includes Emhoff conceding that he had an affair during his first marriage. 

Emhoff’s recent admission came days after a bombshell report was published by Daily Mail claiming that Emhoff impregnated their family’s nanny, Najen Naylor, years ago. Naylor did not keep the baby, the outlet noted (via Daily Mail):

Emhoff, 59, and movie producer ex-wife Kerstin, 57, ended their 16-year marriage in 2009 when she discovered the affair, the sources said. Their daughter Ella was 10 and son Cole was 15 at the time.

Sources claimed that after the affair, Naylor had to leave her job as a teacher at The Willows, an elite private elementary school in Culver City, California, where she had been teaching the Emhoff children and moonlighting as a nanny for the couple.

When Daily Mail approached Naylor, she did not deny the claims. She said, “I’m kind of freaked out right now.”

Recommended

What Is Happening in the Ukraine War Should Scare the Hell Out of Us Kurt Schlichter
Rampell did not mention any of this in her piece. 

“What do women want? To be valued and supported as much as they deserve, both privately and in public. On that score, Emhoff looks like a dreamboat,” she concluded. 

At the Democratic National Convention (DNC), CNN’s Dana Bash said on-air that the Democratic Party speaks to men with low testosterone. 

