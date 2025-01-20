With Border Enforcement a Priority, Trump Purges Squishy Immigration Judges
Cruz: Expect to See TikTok Sold Under Trump

Madeline Leesman
Madeline Leesman  |  January 20, 2025 8:00 PM
AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato, File

Texas Republican Sen. Ted Cruz told reporters on Monday that he expects that TikTok, the social media platform with ties to the Chinese Communist Party (CCP), will be sold with the help of President Donald Trump. 

“The purpose of the law was not to ban TikTok. The purpose of the law was to end the Chinese Communist government ownership and control,” Cruz told The Hill. “And that’s what I hope and expect will happen.” 

The law, which was passed last year, gave TikTok’s parent company, ByteDance, a deadline to divest by Sunday or face a ban. The Supreme Court upheld this. On Sunday, TikTok went dark for over 12 hours so that it would not face penalties for operating in the United States.

Shortly after, the app was back up and running with a message thanking President Trump. 

“We thank President Trump for providing the necessary clarity and assurance to our service providers that they will face no penalties providing TikTok to over 170 million Americans and allowing over 7 million small businesses to thrive,” the statement said. 

“It’s a strong stand for the First Amendment and against arbitrary censorship. We will work with President Trump on a long-term solution that keeps TikTok in the United States,” it added.

“Well, the statute allowed for a 90-day delay to facilitate a sale. What I hope and expect is that we see that sale,” Cruz told The Hill. 

On the eve of Trump’s inauguration, he told supporters at his rally at Capitol One Arena that TikTok was back. 

