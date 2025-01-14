After a GOP Senator Dropped These Remarks, Just Confirm Pete Hegseth Now
Pedophiles Could See the Death Penalty Under New House Bills

Madeline Leesman
Madeline Leesman  |  January 14, 2025 2:30 PM
LightFieldStudios/iStock/Getty Images Plus

A new set of bills authored by Florida Rep. Anna Paulina Luna could have pedophiles face the death penalty. 

According to a report from Fox News, two of the three bills are being introduced in the 119th Congress this week. They would require sentences of death or at least life imprisonment for those charged with a wide range of crimes related to children. 

The third bill would require guilty verdicts of rape and sexual abuse against adults to carry a mandatory minimum sentence of 30 years to life in prison.

"If you are raping someone, if you're molesting someone, you are essentially murdering their soul. Those people never actually fully recover. I've actually sat on a committee with a very prominent [female House Democrat] who actually talked about the fact that she was molested as a child. And so you can see that it impacts and really hurts people," Luna told the outlet.

She explained that discussed the topic with President-elect Donald Trump, as well. 

"I got the impression that he absolutely is supportive of anything in this sector," Luna said.

"He would be willing to sign an [executive order]. But the fact is, is that it has to go through Congress first. So it would have to come to his desk that way," she added.

Reportedly, Luna first introduced the bills in the last Congress. They never saw a House-wide vote. 

"If you are going to continue to push forward in a moral society, [then] you need to ensure that people like this, that are predators, are taken off the streets permanently," Luna said, emphasizing that pedophiles “cannot be rehabilitated.”

