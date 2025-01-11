CA Woman Who Confronted Gavin Newsom Reveals How She Felt About the Exchange
Tipsheet

Here's What Happened After a Trans Influencer Bragged About Changing the Gender Listed on His ID

Madeline Leesman
Madeline Leesman  |  January 11, 2025 1:30 PM
AP Photo/Robin Rayne

Florida Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles (FLHSMV) issued a correction after a so-called “transgender” resident bragged on social media about finding a loophole that allowed him to change his driver’s license to say “female” instead of “male.”

The “trans” TikTok influencer, James Rose, posted the video on Dec. 20, according to Fox News.

"I just got my gender changed on my driver’s license in the free f***ing state of Florida," Rose exclaimed in the TikTok video. "My god, Ron DeSantis would be screaming right now if he knew about this. This little license now says female on it." 

Then, Rose shared how he found a way to change his gender on his driver’s license. 

“This is not easy. You’re not even supposed to be able to do this in this state. Here’s the loophole, here’s the loophole. Listen up! If you’re replacing your driver’s license, not renewing it but replacing it because you ‘lost it,’ they have to take all of your information from what they consider a ‘primary document.’ A passport is considered a primary document, and you can self-identify on your passport which means, loophole, you can self-identify on your Florida f***ing driver’s license,” he explained in the video.

This week, Libs of TikTok revealed that Rose’s new license was cancelled. 

In a statement to Fox News, Deputy Executive Director Robert Kynoch confirmed that Rose’s license was canceled after it appeared to violate the state’s DMV policy.

"Please be advised that the sex identifier on the replacement Florida driver’s license issued to you on December 20, 2024, was improperly changed from male to female. Accordingly, that license…is invalid and has been canceled," the letter reportedly read.

That’s not all. The letter also revealed that the department is now investigating the situation, believing James could have also violated laws that prohibit a person "knowingly to make a false statement, knowingly conceal a material fact, or otherwise commit a fraud" after noticing that James used air quotes around the word "lost."

