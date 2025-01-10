VIP
An Elite Furious for Being Held Accountable
Wait, So No One Was Really in Charge in LA When the Fires...
There's No Way an LAFD Assistant Chief Said This
Mayor Karen Bass Embarrasses Herself Further in Latest Presser on LA Fires
Here Are the Dem Senators Who Voted Against the Laken Riley Act
Supreme Court Takes Up TikTok Ban. Here's What Happened.
BREAKING: Donald Trump Sentenced in 'Hush Money' Case
Biden's Outgoing ICE Director Has the Last Word
Here's How Trump Reacted to Sentencing in the Hush Money Verdict
GOP Senator Offers a Telling Point About Obama and Trump Interactions at Carter's...
DeSantis' Response on Criticizing Newsom for the Fires Is a Perfect Takedown of...
Trump Has More Announcements on Picks for His Administration
Left-Wing Commentator: Democrats Are Responsible for California Wildfires
Disgraced NYC COVID Czar: 'I Shouldn't Have Been Shamed for My Pandemic Sex...
Remember Biden's Egregious Title IX Rewrite? Well...

Madeline Leesman
Madeline Leesman  |  January 10, 2025 11:00 AM
AP Photo/Darren Abate

On Thursday, a federal judge in Kentucky struck down President Joe Biden’s effort to protect transgender students under Title IX, the federal civil rights legislation enacted in 1972 to protect women from sex discrimination in educational programs that receive federal funding.

According to The New York Times, Chief Judge Danny C. Reeves of the Eastern District of Kentucky wrote that the Education Department could not lawfully expand the definition of Title IX to prohibit discrimination based on gender identity.

“The entire point of Title IX is to prevent discrimination based on sex,” he wrote. “Throwing gender identity into the mix eviscerates the statute and renders it largely meaningless.”

Riley Gaines, a women’s sports advocate who was forced to compete with a transgender athlete, celebrated the ruling on X.

“This morning, a federal court ruled in favor of reality. Biden's Title IX rewrite has been vacated nationwide,” she wrote, adding that, “Common sense is slowly returning.”

As Townhall covered, the Biden administration’s rules changed the basis of “sex” to encompass the concept of “gender identity.” This is when a person who thinks they are “transgender” aligns with the gender they were not born with.

“These regulations make it crystal clear that everyone can access schools that are safe, welcoming and that respect their rights,” Miguel Cardona, Biden’s education secretary, said in a call with reporters from The New York Times when the new Title IX regulations were announced.

Additionally, in a video posted to X, Cardona claimed that these new rules built upon the legacy of Title IX.

“This final regulation strengthens and restores vital protections against sex discrimination, including sexual harassment. It also protects students against discrimination based on pregnancy or related conditions, sexual orientation and gender identity,” he said in the video.

