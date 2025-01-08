As LA County Burns, You're Not Going to Believe Why the Mayor Isn't...
Jesse Watters Tells Canadian Official It Would Be a 'Privilege' to Join the US

Madeline Leesman
Madeline Leesman  |  January 08, 2025 12:30 PM
AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File

This week, Fox News host Jesse Watters told a Canadian government official that he would be honored to be taken over by the United States. 

The exchange occurred with Ontario Premier Doug Ford on the program “Jesse Watters Primetime.”

“What’s your problem with the United States absorbing Canada?” Watters asked. 

“I love the US. I love Americans. I get it,” Ford said. “President-elect Trump is a real estate tycoon. He’s made billions. But, that property’s not for sale. But I have a better idea…why don’t we create fortress Am-Can, and make sure it’s the richest, wealthiest, most prosperous jurisdiction, two countries, anywhere in the world. We have the critical minerals. We have the energy, we have the electricity that America needs. And there’s only one place I’d want to sell it to, and that’s the US,” Ford said. 

“Can you think of this more as a merger instead of an acquisition? Don’t think about being taken over. Think about this as a coming together,” Watters said. 

Ford responded that the two countries can come together on “a great trade deal.”

“We’re the two greatest countries in the world…I’ve lived 20 years in the US…there’s not one American that has a problem with Canada…China’s the problem,” Ford said before explaining the issues involving Mexico and China. 

“You say that Americans don’t have a problem with Canadians, and we don’t. But, it seems like you have a problem with us. Because, if I were a citizen of another country and I was a neighbor of the United States, I would consider it a privilege to be taken over by the United States of America…for some reason that’s repellant to you Canadians and I find that personally offensive,” Ford said. 

How You Know the LA County Wildfire Is Going to Be Catastrophic Matt Vespa
“If we join together and take on the world with a great trade deal between us, I think that would be fabulous. No one could stop us,” Ford said. 

Watters pointed out that the US protects Canada, but Canada rips America off on trade. 

“I love the Americans and I look forward to working with the new administration,” the premier responded. 

Watters’ remarks came after outgoing Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau responded to President-elect Donald Trump’s comments about making Canada part of the United States. 

“There isn’t a snowball’s chance in hell that Canada would become part of the United States,” Trudeau wrote on X, as Townhall covered.

“Workers and communities in both our countries benefit from being each other’s biggest trading and security partner,” he added.

Elon Musk responded, stating: “Girl, you’re not the governor of Canada anymore, so doesn’t matter what you say.”

