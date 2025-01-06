GOP Senator: RFK Jr. Is ‘Wrong’ About Vaccinations

Louisiana Sen. Bill Cassidy (R) said in an interview on Sunday that President-elect Donald Trump’s pick for secretary of Health and Human Services (HHS), Robert F. Kennedy Jr., is “wrong” about vaccinations.

Cassidy made the remarks on “Fox News Sunday.”

“I agree with him [Kennedy] on some things and disagree on others. The food safety, I think the ultra processed food is a problem. Vaccinations, he’s wrong on…I look forward to having a good dialogue with him on that,” Cassidy said in the interview.

Sen. Bill Cassidy on RFK Jr: "Vaccinations -- he's wrong on." pic.twitter.com/pPq23pWWpC — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) January 5, 2025

Cassidy is the ranking member of the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee (HELP).

In 2023, Kennedy stated that “there’s no vaccine that is safe and effective.” He created a nonprofit organization called “Children’s Health Defense” surrounding the issue.

Many Democrats have spoken out against confirming Kennedy as Trump’s HHS secretary.

Sen. Chris Murphy (D-CT) went on a rant about Kennedy on X on Sunday.

“We don't have to treat conspiracy theorists like RFK Jr. with kid gloves. It's simple. He's spent his career fighting school vaccine programs. If they atrophy, kids will get killed,” he claimed.

“And even if RFK Jr. doesn't legally weaken school vaccine requirements (and he might!), his elevation to HHS Secretary will amplify his conspiracy views,” he claimed, adding that, “When vaccine rates drop because of RFK Jr.'s conspiracy spreading - kids get killed.”