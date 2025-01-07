Trump Warns 'All Hell Will Break Out' If Gaza Hostages Aren't Released Before Inauguration

President-elect Donald Trump issued a stark warning to Hamas terrorists in Gaza, vowing that "all hell will break out" if the hostages held by them are not released before his inauguration on January 20. Trump made it clear that his administration would not tolerate the continued suffering of innocent Americans and other hostages, promising swift and decisive action once he is sworn in as the 47th president. His remarks underscore the situation's urgency and starkly contrast the Biden administration’s handling of the crisis, as Trump reiterated his commitment to ensuring the safety and security of American citizens abroad.

During an interview with conservative radio talk show host Hugh Hewitt, Trump was asked what exactly he meant when he said “all hell will break out” if Hamas doesn’t follow orders.

“Exactly what it says — if those hostages aren’t released by the time I get office, there will be hell to pay,” Trump reiterated. “I don’t think I have to get into it, but it won’t be the word ‘don’t.’” Trump was referring to the joke of a warning outgoing President Joe Biden made on October 10, 2023, in a speech vowing his support for Israel after Hamas initially attacked the Jewish state.

Trump cautioned that if Hamas terrorists don’t release the remaining hostages before he takes office, “it won’t be good for anyone.” The president-elect’s comments come after Steve Witkoff, Trump’s pick to serve as the special envoy to the Middle East, expressed optimism that a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas is making “a lot of progress.” He appeared sure that by the time Trump was inaugurated, there would be “good things” to announce on behalf of the new administration.

“It’s the president, his reputation, the things that he has said that are driving this negotiation, and so hopefully, it’ll all work out, and we’ll save some lives,” Witkoff said, echoing the same stern warning to Hamas saying, “This better get done by the inaugural.”

On the contrary, and this should come as no surprise, a Biden Administration official argued that negotiations remain “difficult.” Biden has made repeated but unsuccessful attempts to broker a ceasefire in Gaza for over a year. While the initial ceasefire, weeks after the October 7 attack, led to the release of several hostages, subsequent efforts to halt the fighting and secure the release of more hostages have yielded no progress.