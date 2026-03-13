Gavin Newsom's Early Release Law Just Set Criminal With 300-Year Sentence Free

Great work, Gavin. Under a controversial 2020 law that Newsom signed, California convicts over the age of 50 who have served 20 years in prison are now eligible for parole. This includes vile criminals like David Allen Funston, a serial child rapist who was convicted in 1999 on 16 counts of kidnapping and child molestation involving multiple young children, including a five-year-old immigrant girl whom Funston dumped 50 miles from her home.
Now, another pedophile, Gregory Lee Vogelsang, is set to leave prison thanks to Newsom's law. Vogelsang molested several children in the ’90s in the Sacramento area before being convicted on dozens of felony counts. He was sentenced to 355 years in prison for his horrific crimes.
Gavin Newsom's new law grants parole to pedo with 300-year sentence https://t.co/Oj9jD66k9m pic.twitter.com/1PpJzG6L74— New York Post (@nypost) March 12, 2026
The governor’s office has referred his case to full parole board for final review on March 18.
“The California Board of Parole Hearings is at it again,” the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office wrote in a Facebook post about the decision.
More children will be harmed by this, and Newsom doesn't care.
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10’s of millions will unironically vote for this guy in 2028 pic.twitter.com/OjN98MSpVB— Goyim Executive Officer (@ExtremeNoticer) March 12, 2026
That's a scary thought.
Any comment, @CAgovernor @GovPressOffice ?— Gina Milan (@ginamilan_) March 12, 2026
When Funston was released, Newsom's office said his "hands were tied" on the issue.
Time to stop the madness. @CAgovernor DEMAND resignations. DEMAND a special legislative session to reverse this insane law. Exclude sex offenders from elderly parole.— Schubert Strategies (@schubertstrat) March 12, 2026
Let’s put the safety of children and our families above sex offenders. https://t.co/RF6cyoVisH
See? Newsom's hands are not "tied." He could call a special session to make changes to this. But he won't, because this is who Democrats are. They're the party that supports criminals, sets them loose in our communities, and pretends they're the good guys.
Editor’s Note: Help us continue to report the truth about corrupt politicians like Gavin Newsom.
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