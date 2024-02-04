The Senate Border Deal Is a Horror Show
13 GOP Governors Join Abbott at the Border, Vowing to End Joe Biden's Destructive Policies

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  February 04, 2024 8:30 PM
AP Photo/Eric Gay

Red states are staying committed to putting an end to President Joe Biden's disastrous border crisis, vowing to defy the administration's orders "as long as it takes" to secure the U.S. 

On Sunday, 13 Republican governors joined Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R-TX) for a press conference at Shelby Park as the conflict between the Biden Administration over border security continues. 

"America's Governors have banded together to make one thing clear: Texas has the right to protect & defend our border," Abbott wrote on X. "We will NOT tolerate this invasion the Biden Admin's open border policies enabled. President Biden — it is your turn now to enforce the law & secure the border."

The Republican Governors who joined Abbott include Brian Kemp (Georgia), Sarah Huckabee Sanders (Arkansas), Jeff Landry (Louisiana), Mike Parson (Missouri), Greg Gianforte (Montana), Jim Pillen (Nebraska), Chris Sununu (New Hampshire), Tate Reeves (Mississippi), Brad Little (Idaho), Eric Holcomb (Indiana), Kim Reynolds (Iowa), Kristi Noem (South Dakota), Bill Lee (Tennessee), and Spencer Cox (Utah).

The Senate Border Deal Is a Horror Show Matt Vespa
Abbott and the Democratic Party have been at heads for several months after the governor has repeatedly shipped illegal migrants from Texas to Left-wing sanctuary cities across the country. 

The group stood in front of Texas state military vehicles, steps away from shipping containers and razor wire that blocked access to the park near the Southern border. 

"We can relinquish control of it tomorrow if Joe Biden were to step up and do exactly what we're doing here and stop people from crossing the border illegally," Abbott said. 

The governor stressed that rank-and-file agents have committed relationships with the Texas National Guard and will do everything in their power to stem the flow of aliens from entering the U.S. illegally "in the midst of this catastrophe that the Biden Admin has unleashed on America." 

Sanders told reporters that Arkansas will continue to execute her state's National Guard and do everything it can to stop Biden's failed border policies until the federal government does its job. 

