Trump Vows to Stop 'Transgender Lunacy'

In remarks on Sunday, President-elect Donald Trump promised to put a stop to the radical transgender agenda once he enters office.

In his remarks, Trump said that his administration would stop “transgender lunacy,” including keeping men out of women’s sports and putting a stop to so-called “gender-affirming care” for children. This type of “care” encompasses hormone therapy, puberty blockers, and sex reassignment surgery.

“We’re going to stop the transgender lunacy. I will sign executive orders to end child sexual mutilation, get transgender out of the military and out of our elementary schools. We will keep men out of women’s sports!” he affirmed.

“It will be the official policy of the United States Government that there are only two genders, male and female,” he added.

Late last month, the British outlet The Times published a report stating that Trump was planning an executive order to remove ll people who believe they are “transgender” from the US military.

As Townhall covered, defense sources who spoke to the outlet reportedly said that the order could come on Trump’s first day back in the White House.

One source who spoke to The Times said, “These people will be forced out at a time when the military can’t recruit enough people.”

“Only the Marine Corps is hitting its numbers for recruitment and some people who will be affected are in very senior positions,” they added.

Before this, Townhall covered how The New York Times ran a lengthy piece analyzing the outcome of the 2024 election. In the piece, Shane Goldmacher, Maggie Haberman and Jonathan Swan acknowledged that Vice President Kamala Harris’ radical stance on transgender issues, highlighted by Trump, made her “look like a lightweight” and “unserious.”

During the campaign, Trump’s team began running ads attacking Harris on her position on transgender inmates, specifically, using taxpayers’ money to fund irreversible gender-reassignment surgery.

“Every transgender inmate in the prison system would have access,” Harris said in a clip from 2019 used in one widely-circulated ad from the Trump team. The ad included the tagline, “Kamala is for they/them. President Trump is for you.”

At one point, the New York Times noted, former President Bill Clinton told an associate, “We have to answer it and say we won’t do it.” The Harris campaign did not heed his advice. When Clinton brought it up to the campaign, they responded by claiming that the Trump ads were not making an impact. Obviously, this proved to be false.

And, even MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough ranted about how Democrats are out of touch with everyday Americans on cultural issues, including the transgender issue, in the fallout of the election.

“Democrats should be smarter on the women’s athletics thing. Eighty-five percent of Americans oppose men transitioning after puberty and competing against women….I’ve been saying this for years. This is not a hard call…one way we don’t do this is by allowing men who transition after puberty competing against young girls who have been working their entire lives to be as good as they can be and then they get destroyed,” he said.