Tipsheet

MSNBC Panelist: The Left Is Out of Touch With Transgender Issues

Madeline Leesman
Madeline Leesman  |  November 06, 2024 12:00 PM
AP Photo/Darren Abate

In the aftermath of the 2024 election, an MSNBC panelist stated that Democrats lost the election, in part, because of the party’s obsession with transgender issues surrounding children and sports. 

Advertisement

In a segment, Joe Scarborough ranted about how Democrats are out of touch with everyday Americans on cultural issues. This includes college students feeling unable to speak up about politics in their classes for fear of being “canceled.”

“I have said this on the air, and every time I’ve said it, people have said, ‘Oh, you’re just saying that because you’re a white conservative.’ No. I’m just saying it, because every Democrat we have ever sat down at dinner with for the past five years with kids that go to colleges say their kids are afraid to speak in class cause they’ll be canceled,” he said, before delving into the transgender issue. 

“Democrats should be smarter on the women’s athletics thing. Eighty-five percent of Americans oppose men transitioning after puberty and competing against women….I’ve been saying this for years. This is not a hard call…one way we don’t do this is by allowing men who transition after puberty competing against young girls who have been working their entire lives to be as good as they can be and then they get destroyed,” he said. 

This year, Republicans won the presidency and secured the majority in the Senate. Right now, Decision Desk projects that Republicans will secure the House, as well.


Tags: 2024 ELECTION

