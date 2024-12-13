Google Features ‘Non-Binary’ Influencer for Woke Christmas Ad

This week, Google released a new Christmas advertisement featuring a male influencer who identifies as “non-binary.”

The ad featured Cyrus Veyssi, 30, who has over 600,000 followers on TikTok and more than 500,000 followers on Instagram. In the ad, he is wearing women’s clothing and complaining about his skin.

Advertisement

“This winter dryness is not it. Especially when I have so many holiday looks to pull off. Thankfully, I know just the thing,” Veyssi said while browsing for products on Google Shopping.

“Hydrated skin is a gift to everyone. No wrapping needed. Happy holidays to me,” the influencer said.

Google launches WOKE Christmas campaign featuring man wearing women’s clothing complaining about his skin. pic.twitter.com/Rvk7wa5NIh — Oli London (@OliLondonTV) December 11, 2024

According to the New York Post, Veyssi goes by “he/him” and “they/them” pronouns.

A spokesperson for Google told Fox News Digital that the advertisement was one in a larger campaign featuring many influencers.

In 2022, Bud Light suffered a severe boycott after it partnered with Dylan Mulvaney, a so-called “transgender” influencer, to promote its products.

As Townhall covered, Mulvaney, a grown man, gained his following by making a mockery of women on social media.

I am a real woman who spends a lot of time in the outdoors and I have never behaved like this. Also “hiking heels” are not a thing. https://t.co/06Opz7a41N — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) September 22, 2022

This week, Mulvaney celebrated 1,000 days of “being a girl.”

In a video shared on Instagram, Mulvaney said that he’s been a “girl” for two and a half years.

“I have never felt more like a woman,” he said, adding that there’s “no doubt in my mind that I am one.