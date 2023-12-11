A University Invited Dylan Mulvaney to Speak on ‘Gender Equity.’ Here’s What Happened Next.

“Transgender” influencer and activist Dylan Mulvaney gave a speech at Penn State in a “mostly empty room” with very few attendees, according to multiple reports.

According to a report from Fox News, Mulvaney gave a speech on “gender equity” at Penn State HUB-Robeson Center's Alumni Hall. Reportedly, women’s sports advocate Riley Gaines, who competed and tied against Will “Lia” Thomas, was supposed to speak in the same venue days before. Gaines’ event did not come to fruition.

In his remarks, Mulvaney spoke out about his controversial campaign with Bud Light and boasted how he interviewed President Joe Biden earlier this year, according to the report.

Fox noted that the event “drew few attendees.” A picture shared by Young America’s Foundation showed the sparse room.

In July, Townhall reported that Mulvaney would charge around $40,000 per appearance on his college speaking tour to discuss topics like “women's empowerment” and “LGBTQIA+ advocacy.”

Dylan Mulvaney is now charging $40k for speaking gigs to speak about women’s empowerment. You can’t make this up pic.twitter.com/6oZY3yGmdE — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) July 26, 2023

Another video of Mulvaney showed him promoting women’s clothing, including Penn gear.

After Penn State University hired Dylan Mulvaney to speak to students, he is now being sponsored to promote their clothing range.



Mulvaney charges $40,000 per speaking engagement and made $2 million in the past year since he became a ‘girl.’



pic.twitter.com/ewH9naP6gj — Oli London (@OliLondonTV) December 11, 2023

Mulvaney became known on the social media platform TikTok for posting videos documenting his “days of girlhood.” As Daily Mail pointed out, Mulvaney “is often seen doing and acting in excessively 'feminine' ways which are often perceived as representing harmful, sexist stereotypes.”

I am a real woman who spends a lot of time in the outdoors and I have never behaved like this. Also “hiking heels” are not a thing. https://t.co/06Opz7a41N — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) September 22, 2022

In several instances, Mulvaney has been at the center of controversy. In October 2022, makeup giant Ulta faced intense backlash for inviting Mulvaney onto the company’s podcast to discuss “all things girlhood,” which Townhall covered. On the podcast, Mulvaney said: “I want to be a mom one day.” This year, Anheuser-Busch partnered with Mulvaney to promote Bud Light. Predictably, a boycott ensued and some beer distributors acknowledged that they believe customers will never go back to the brand.

Last month, Mulvaney was recognized as one of Forbes’ “30 Under 30” for being one of the most influential social media stars this year. In addition, he was awarded “Woman of the Year” at the Virgin Atlantic Attitude Awards.