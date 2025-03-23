Trump Issues a New Order for Attorney General Pam Bondi. It's One That's...
Chinese Government Wanted to Own Another Piece of America, This State Stopped it

Jeff Charles
Jeff Charles | March 23, 2025 4:45 PM
AP Photo/Nati Harnik

The state of Missouri is swiftly moving to seize farmland and other assets owned by the Chinese government after emerging victorious in a landmark lawsuit.

Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey told Just the News that the seizure is part of Missouri’s effort to collect a $24 billion civil judgment against the Chinese government after suing it for the harm caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

During an appearance on “John Solomon Reports,” Bailey said the state “will start to identify and begin going to court to have court orders issued to seize those assets to make good on that judgment.”

The court’s ruling resulted from Missouri’s lawsuit against the People’s Republican of China and other defendants, including the Wuhan Institute of Virology. The court found that the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) concealed the severity of the coronavirus by engaging int “a deliberate campaign to suppress information about the COVID-19 pandemic in order to support its campaign to hoard PPE from Missouri and an unsuspecting world.”

Since representatives from the Chinese government did not appear in court, Missouri was awarded over $24 billion. The ruling describes the CCP’s conduct as “classic anticompetitive behavior, except on a country-wide scale,” which allowed Beijing to control supply, inflate prices, and purposefully maintain shortages.

U.S. District Court Judge Stephen N. Limbaugh Jr. noted that the CCP “was misleading the world about the dangers and scope of the Covid-19 pandemic” and that the state “has suffered significant harm in the form of lost net general tax revenue.”

The CCP said it would refuse to honor the judgment. Chinese embassy spokesman Liu Pengyu told The New York Times that the lawsuit “has no basis in fact, law or international precedence” and that “China does not and will not accept it.”

He further stated that if the CCP’s interests are harmed, it would “firmly take reciprocal countermeasures according to international law.”

Several other states have banned, or are considering banning, Chinese ownership of farmland in America due to concerns over national security. These include South Dakota, Virginia, North Carolina, and others.

Florida, in particular, passed legislation barring the CCP and citizens of Russia, Iran, and North Korea from purchasing farmland or property near military installations and critical infrastructure unless they are U.S. citizens or permanent residents.

Sen. Eric Schmidt, Missouri’s previous attorney general who originally filed the lawsuit, celebrated the judge’s ruling in a post on X. “Just call us the Show Me (the money) state,” he wrote.

