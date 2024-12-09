BLM Activists Issue Threats After Penny Verdict
Here's How Dylan Mulvaney Marked 1,000 Days of 'Girlhood'

Madeline Leesman
Madeline Leesman  |  December 09, 2024 3:00 PM
Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP

“Transgender” influencer and activist Dylan Mulvaney celebrated his 1,000th day of “being a girl” on social media over the weekend. 

As Townhall covered, Mulvaney, who says he is a “transgender woman,” was at the forefront of controversy after he partnered with Bud Light in 2023. Bud Light faced an intense boycott as a result. Mulvaney, a grown man, gained his following by making a mockery of women on social media.

On another occasion, Mulvaney was at the center of controversy when makeup giant Ulta invited Mulvaney onto the company’s podcast to discuss “all things girlhood,” which Townhall covered. Earlier this year, Mulvaney released a song called “Days of Girlhood.” 

In a video shared on Instagram, Mulvaney said that he’s been a “girl” for two and a half years. 

“I have never felt more like a woman,” he said, adding that there’s “no doubt in my mind that I am one.


After this, Mulvaney shared a video of himself lip syncing to his song while shouting at people that he hit 1,000 days of “girlhood.”

In 2022, Mulvaney held a celebration for his “100 Days of Girlhood.” Mulvaney appeared on stage in New York City in “a massive pink ballgown” and sang, dance, and did outfit changes for over an hour to commemorate the day, according to Rolling Stone.

