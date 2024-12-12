You Won't Believe Who Received the Reagan 'Peace Through Strength' Award

The Ronald Reagan Presidential Foundation & Institute announced this month that the recipients of the “Peace Through Strength Award” are President Biden’s Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin and Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-KY).

Austin and McConnell were honored with the award “recognizing their extraordinary contributions to the state of our national defense and our men and women in uniform,” a statement from the foundation read.

The Ronald Reagan Presidential Foundation and Institute is literally giving an award to Biden SecDef Lloyd Austin -- of all people -- this week. Reagan spinning in his grave. https://t.co/7nY7J3SPaE — Mollie (@MZHemingway) December 10, 2024

“After his service in uniform, Secretary Austin continued to serve his country, leading our military as America faces an unprecedented array of challenges. Leader McConnell has dedicated his career to advancing American strength and promoting freedom around the globe,” said Roger Zakheim, director of the Reagan Institute.

“In their own ways, each of this year's awardees embody peace through strength in a time of transition, and I look forward to hearing their thoughts on the threats facing America and the world as they transition out of some of our country's most senior leadership posts,” Zakheim added.

According to Newsweek, McConnell criticized President-elect Donald Trump in his remarks to accept the award (via Newsweek):

"Within the party Ronald Reagan once led so capably, it is increasingly fashionable to suggest that the sort of global leadership he modeled is no longer America's place," McConnell said at the event held at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in Simi Valley, California. "But let's be absolutely clear: America will not be made great again by those who are content to manage our decline," he added, seemingly paraphrasing Trump's "Make America Great Again" slogan. "Let's Make America Great Again" was also a slogan used by Reagan during his 1980 presidential campaign.

Last month, Townhall covered how Austin was called out after the Pentagon failed to send active duty members of the military their absentee ballots for the 2024 presidential election. In a letter, several Republican lawmakers pointed out that this was unacceptable.

A few weeks later, Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AR) attacked Austin about efforts within the department to “defy or circumvent” Trump’s “plans for both military and civil-service reform,” which Townhall also covered.

Earlier this year, reports broke that Austin was secretly hospitalized in the ICU. Days passed before the commander-in-chief or other Pentagon officials were made aware of Austin’s state.

"Can I ask—can the ambulance not show up with lights and sirens? Uhm, we’re trying to remain a little subtle,” an aide to Austin, according to the 911 tape obtained by The Daily Beast, told dispatchers.