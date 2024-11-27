Trump Gives a Massive Middle Finger to the FBI
Trump's Incoming Border Czar: Dems Who Oppose Mass Deportations Better Get the Hell...
Whoopi Goldberg Had a Decent Line to Shut Down Co-host Ana Navarro's Anti-Trump...
Thank You, Property Rights!
Universities Have a 2025 Rendezvous With Reality
The Evolution of Thanksgiving
Yes Nukes!
UN Adviser Would Not Call Israel's Gaza Campaign Genocide. What Happened Next Isn't...
VIP
'Shouldn't Be Saying This Out Loud': What an NIH Data Chief Admitted About...
The Iranian People Are the Best Allies to Counter the Iran Threat
The FTC and DOJ Are Threatening American Leadership
Icy Thanksgiving and a Failed COP29
To Make America Healthy Again, a Kennedy HHS Department Should Consider Permitting Reform
Failure on Steroids: The Biden-Harris Administration’s Lame-Duck Power Grab
Tipsheet

'Knock Off This Nonsense': Cotton Warns Austin About DoD Efforts to Undermine Trump

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis  |  November 27, 2024 9:30 AM
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AR) warned Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin in a recent letter about any efforts within the department to “defy or circumvent” President-elect Donald Trump’s “plans for both military and civil-service reform.” 

Advertisement

Referring to reports about DoD employees strategizing to thwart Trump’s efforts, Cotton said such actions by "partisans and obstructionists" “undermine civilian control of the military and our constitutional structure of government.”

Cotton criticized Lloyd in his letter for "promulgating false claims that the incoming administration plans to arbitrarily fire uniformed leaders." 

Further, he slammed the secretary for a message after the election that the military would specifically follow "lawful orders" from Trump. Cotton said this was "a thinly veiled and baseless insinuation that President Trump will issue unlawful orders."

"I have to observe that these actions and reports only prove the need for reform and fundamental change at the Department of Defense. And, of course, while inappropriate and annoying, these tactics are also useless because no action by the outgoing administration can limit the incoming president’s constitutional authority as commander-in-chief," the Arkansas Republican wrote. (Fox News)

Recommended

Trump Gives a Massive Middle Finger to the FBI Matt Vespa
Advertisement

The letter comes after CNN reported earlier this month that discussions are currently taking place at the DoD about how employees should respond if Trump issues orders to use the military for domestic purposes and if "large swaths of apolitical staffers" are fired. 

Speaking about his letter on X, Cotton said "the pentagon should knock off this nonsense and get on with the business of handing over the reigns to the next administration." 

Tags: TOM COTTON LLOYD AUSTIN

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Trump Gives a Massive Middle Finger to the FBI Matt Vespa
Kamala Campaign Admits Their Entire Operation Was One Billion Dollar Lie Matt Vespa
Whoopi Goldberg Had a Decent Line to Shut Down Co-host Ana Navarro's Anti-Trump Tirade Matt Vespa
Universities Have a 2025 Rendezvous With Reality Victor Davis Hanson
CNN Did a Segment on a 'Controversial' Trump Supporter. There's Only One Problem. Matt Vespa
Did Scott Jennings Just Present His Greatest Revelation Yet to CNN? Rebecca Downs

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Trump Gives a Massive Middle Finger to the FBI Matt Vespa
Advertisement