AOC's Take on Banning Transgenders From Women's Restrooms Is Something Else

Madeline Leesman
Madeline Leesman  |  November 21, 2024 4:45 PM
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

This week, “Squad” Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) flew off the handle in an interview about a new policy banning transgender women from women’s restrooms in the U.S. Capitol. 

To recap, Rep.-elect Tim "Sarah" McBride (D-DE) is a “transgender” who was elected to the United States House of Representatives. After “she” won “her” election, South Carolina Rep. Nancy Mace, a Republican, announced a resolution banning transgenders from using restrooms that do not align with their biological sex. 

Shortly after, Republican House Speaker Mike Johnson’s (R-LA) instituted a policy requiring elected officials to use restrooms that align with their biological sex.

As Townhall covered, McBride said this week that he will comply with the rules.

AOC was asked about this in a brief interview this week. 

“What Nancy Mace and what Speaker Johnson are doing are endangering all women and girls,” Ocasio-Cortez claimed. 

“People have a right to express themselves, to dress how they want and to be who they are. And if a woman doesn’t look woman enough to a Republican, they want to be able to inspect her genitals to be able to use the bathroom? It’s disgusting. And everybody, no matter how you feel on this issue, should reject it completely,” she added, stating that it endangers girls "of all kinds" to bar men from using the women's bathroom.

Earlier this month, Ocasio-Cortez said that the Green Party is “predatory” because it does not support allowing biological males in women’s sports, which Townhall covered.

AOC’s remarks came after the party’s vice presidential nominee, Butch Ware, previously spoke out about men who think they’re women playing in women’s sports. 

"I don’t think that biological males should play in female sports," Ware said in a resurfaced video posted to X. "I think it gives an unfair, you know, competitive advantage." 

Tags: TRANSGENDER

