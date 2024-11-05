AOC's Latest Take on The Green Party Is Something Else

In remarks this week, left-wing “squad” Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez said that the Green Party is “predatory” because it does not support allowing biological males in women’s sports.

According to a report from Fox News, the party’s vice presidential nominee, Butch Ware, previously spoke out about men who think they’re women playing in women’s sports.

"I don’t think that biological males should play in female sports," Ware said in a resurfaced video posted to X. "I think it gives an unfair, you know, competitive advantage."

Green Party vice presidential candidate Butch Ware: "I don't think that biological males should play in female sports." pic.twitter.com/zstfZxFuGd — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) November 2, 2024

This prompted AOC to respond, calling the Green Party “predatory.”

"Like I said. This ticket is predatory and people deserve better," she wrote on X.

Like I said. This ticket is predatory and people deserve better. https://t.co/68FgMkGdqh — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) November 2, 2024

