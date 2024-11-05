AOC's Latest Take on The Green Party Is Something Else

Why Kamala's Interview With a Muslim Influencer Went Off the Rails
Madeline Leesman
Madeline Leesman  |  November 05, 2024 12:30 PM
In remarks this week, left-wing “squad” Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez said that the Green Party is “predatory” because it does not support allowing biological males in women’s sports. 

According to a report from Fox News, the party’s vice presidential nominee, Butch Ware, previously spoke out about men who think they’re women playing in women’s sports. 

"I don’t think that biological males should play in female sports," Ware said in a resurfaced video posted to X. "I think it gives an unfair, you know, competitive advantage." 

This prompted AOC to respond, calling the Green Party “predatory.”

"Like I said. This ticket is predatory and people deserve better," she wrote on X.

Late last month, AOC flew off the handle about former President Donald Trump’s rally at Madison Square Garden. 

“This was a hate rally. This was not just a presidential rally, this was not just a campaign rally. I think it's important for people to understand these are mini January 6 rallies, these are mini Stop the Steal rallies,” she said on MSNBC.

