Remember Those Buoys Gov. Abbott Installed in the Rio Grande? Well...

Republican Texas Gov. Greg Abbott plans to expand a floating border barrier in the Rio Grande in the coming weeks. The reason behind it is because he anticipates a surge of illegal aliens ahead of President Donald Trump’s inauguration in January.

State crews were surveying areas and barriers are expected to be placed in heavy crossing areas as early as Wednesday, multiple sources told NewsNation:

The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) has been preparing for surges at the southern border in anticipation of people trying to enter the U.S. before Donald Trump returns to the White House. To that end, Texas DPS officers have been conducting “mass migration response” exercises along the border. Among the strategies is stationing DPS officers in their vehicles, with flashing red and blue lights, every few hundred feet along the border.

Since the border barrier was installed, left-wing advocates have filed lawsuits against it. Abbott argued that Texas had the right to defend its own borders.

"I will do whatever I have to do to defend our state from the invasion of the Mexican drug cartels and others who have tried to come into our country illegally, and I will protect our sovereignty," Abbott said of the buoys when they were being installed.

New marine barrier installation on the Rio Grande begins today.



Texas DPS is overseeing the project in Eagle Pass.



More to come. pic.twitter.com/nHrTqUG7Fi — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) July 7, 2023

As Townhall covered, a majority of Texas voters support Abbott’s use of buoys in the Rio Grande to deter illegal immigrants.