VIP
The Climate Change Agenda Has Come Crashing Down
How CNN Reacted to the Arrest of a Wisconsin Judge Accused of Trying...
VIP
The Fight Is Never Going to Stop
Pam Bondi Divulges the Disturbing Details on Two Judges Arrested for Protecting Illegal...
Federal Just Dropped the Hammer on George Santos
VIP
Outlets Avoid the 'Illegal' Aspect of Immigrants, and ABC Has a Hegseth Scandal...
Trump Just Took an Important Step to 'Make Elections Secure Again'
This Crime Against Young Boy Is Exactly Why FL LEOs Are Working With...
Democratic Rep. Who Went on Unhinged Rant on House Floor in 2020 Is...
VIP
Trump Reveals If He'd Try to Run for a Third Term As President
‘Things Are Moving Quickly’ in Maine State Rep’s Censure Appeal
VIP
Schumer Is Getting Bad News From All Over, Even the Media
This Video From Team AOC Leads to Even More Speculation
Trump Appears to Have a Plan to Offer Americans a 'Baby Bonus'
Tipsheet

Trump Administration Walks Back Policy Revoking Anti-Israel Students' Visas

Jeff Charles
Jeff Charles | April 25, 2025 4:05 PM
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

The Trump administration is reversing its revocation of student visas for international students who have expressed anti-Israel views or committed certain infractions.

Advertisement

Over recent months, the State Department has rescinded visas belonging to students who participated in anti-Israel protests or expressed criticism of the Israeli government’s offensive against the terrorist group Hamas in Gaza.

The reversal comes after multiple lawsuits against the administration challenging the policy, The New York Times reported.

Joseph F. Carilli, a Justice Department lawyer, said that immigration officials had begun work on a new system for reviewing and terminating visas for international students and that, until the process was complete, agencies would not make additional changes or further revocations.

The announcement followed a wave of individual lawsuits filed by students who have said they were notified that their legal right to study in the United States was rescinded, often with minimal explanation. In some cases, students had minor documented traffic violations or other infractions. But in other cases, there appeared to be no obvious cause for the revocations.

It was not clear how many student visa holders had left the country; students usually have at least a few weeks before they have to leave. But the Trump administration had stoked panic among students who found themselves under threat of detention and deportation with minimal explanation. A handful of students, including a graduate student at Cornell, have voluntarily left the country after abandoning their legal fight.

In March, the Trump administration moved to cancel visas and begin deportation proceedings against a number of students who had participated in demonstrations against Israel during the wave of campus protests last year over the war in Gaza. Federal judges had halted some of those revocations and slammed the brakes on efforts to remove those students from the country.

Recommended

Pam Bondi Divulges the Disturbing Details on Two Judges Arrested for Protecting Illegal Immigrants Jeff Charles
Advertisement

The policy affected about 1,200 foreign students who lost their legal status, leaving them open for deportation. The Associated Press reported that this prompted some to either go into hiding, leave the country, or stop attending classes.

In one of the lawsuits, a lawyer for the government read a statement in federal court in Oakland, California, that said ICE was restoring the student status for people whose records were terminated in recent weeks. Also Friday, the statement was read by a government attorney in a separate case in Washington, said lawyer Brian Green, who represents the plaintiff in that case. Green provided The Associated Press with a copy of the statement that the government lawyer emailed to him.

It says: “ICE is developing a policy that will provide a framework for SEVIS record terminations. Until such a policy is issued, the SEVIS records for plaintiff(s) in this case (and other similarly situated plaintiffs) will remain Active or shall be re-activated if not currently active and ICE will not modify the record solely based on the NCIC finding that resulted in the recent SEVIS record termination.”

Secretary of State Marco Rubio last month affirmed that his agency is revoking the visas of students who participate in anti-Israel demonstrations. However, critics argue that the policy violates the right to free speech while targeting people who are not affiliated with Hamas.

Advertisement

There have been several high-profile reports of students being arrested and detained by federal law enforcement. Mahmoud Khalil, a student at Columbia University, has been incarcerated in a detention center in Louisiana for about a month. He was part of the anti-Israel protests that occurred on campus. But the government has not yet provided evidence that he was assisting Hamas.

Rumeysa Ozturk, a Tufts University student, was also arrested late last month after multiple agents approached her on the street and took her into custody. The authorities claimed she was engaging in activities in support of Hamas. But the only evidence is an op-ed she co-wrote criticizing the school for not divesting from Israel over its supposed "genocide" in Gaza.

It’s not yet clear how the Trump administration might revamp – or possibly scrap – the policy.

Tags: DONALD TRUMP

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Pam Bondi Divulges the Disturbing Details on Two Judges Arrested for Protecting Illegal Immigrants Jeff Charles
How CNN Reacted to the Arrest of a Wisconsin Judge Accused of Trying to Help an Illegal Escape Arrest Matt Vespa
Guess Which High-Powered Attorney Letitia James Hired Amid Fraud Allegations Jeff Charles
Acosta Just Made This Admission About Trump Leah Barkoukis
‘Things Are Moving Quickly’ in Maine State Rep’s Censure Appeal Jeremy Frankel
The Climate Change Agenda Has Come Crashing Down Katie Pavlich

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Pam Bondi Divulges the Disturbing Details on Two Judges Arrested for Protecting Illegal Immigrants Jeff Charles
Advertisement