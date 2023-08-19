Biden Tries to Sink Gov. Abbott’s Border Buoys

The Biden Administration is taking steps to undermine Texas Gov. Greg Abbott's (R-TX) actions to keep illegal aliens out of the U.S.

The state's top land official called out the Biden Administration's proposed federal protection for two Rio Grande mussel species as a "political" game to stop Abbott from deploying his buoys in the U.S.-Mexico water border.

"Unfortunately, the Biden administration is turning the Endangered Species Act into a political tool to push an agenda rather than ensuring true conservation efforts are implemented," Texas General Land Office Commissioner Dawn Buckingham said in a statement. "This administration is proposing to roll back reasonable improvements made to this law and are simply ignoring the successful accomplishments of private preservationists, state, and local land managers by adding more federal red tape regulations."

The Interior Department's Fish and Wildlife Service announced it will list two freshwater mussels as endangered species. In its plans to claim the species is threatened, the FWS cited research that predicted the mussel population would decline "from a 'low' current condition to 'very low' over the next 25 years" and "be extinct 50 years into the future."

If successful, Abbott could be forced to remove his buoys from the water and prevent him from installing future buoys.

Republican House Budget Chairman Jodey Arrington criticized Biden's efforts to dismantle the buoys, saying the president has no problem letting thousands of illegal migrants stampede through the same water spot in an attempt to enter the U.S. since 2021.

"Clearly, Biden is more concerned about disrupting the habitat of the Mexican mussels than disrupting the operations of Mexican cartels who are destroying the lives of Americans and migrants alike," Arrington statement. "Where were Biden's U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service's concerns when millions of migrants trampled the mussel's 'critical habitat' while illegally crossing the Rio Grande?"

In July, the Department of Justice tried to shut down the governor's water buoys installed weeks prior to stop President Joe Biden's persistent border crisis that is allowing crime, sex trafficking, and deadly drugs into the country.

The DOJ argued that the 1,000-foot-long buoy barriers "threats to navigation and public safety and present humanitarian concerns."

The weaponized DOJ claims the water buoys pose humanitarian and environmental concerns.