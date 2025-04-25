VIP
The Climate Change Agenda Has Come Crashing Down
How CNN Reacted to the Arrest of a Wisconsin Judge Accused of Trying...
VIP
The Fight Is Never Going to Stop
Trump Administration Walks Back Policy Revoking Anti-Israel Students' Visas
Pam Bondi Divulges the Disturbing Details on Two Judges Arrested for Protecting Illegal...
Federal Just Dropped the Hammer on George Santos
VIP
ABC Has a Hegseth Scandal With No Wrongdoing
Trump Just Took an Important Step to 'Make Elections Secure Again'
VIP
WEF Forced to Investigate Whistleblower Claims Against Founder Klaus Schwab
Democratic Rep. Who Went on Unhinged Rant on House Floor in 2020 Is...
VIP
Trump Reveals If He'd Try to Run for a Third Term As President
‘Things Are Moving Quickly’ in Maine State Rep’s Censure Appeal
VIP
Schumer Is Getting Bad News From All Over, Even the Media
This Video From Team AOC Leads to Even More Speculation
Tipsheet

Democrat Chicago Mayor Uses Trump Tariffs As Opportunity to Raise Taxes

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold | April 25, 2025 5:30 PM
AP Photo/Erin Hooley

In a classic move of big-government opportunism, Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson (D) is using President Donald Trump’s tariffs as a convenient excuse to hike taxes on already overburdened residents. Rather than tightening the city’s bloated budget or cutting wasteful spending, Johnson is pointing to international trade tensions to justify squeezing more money out of working families and small businesses.

Advertisement

During an interview with WVON on Thursday, Johnson claimed that “the fluctuations of the market and Trump’s tariffs” have led to significant financial setbacks for the city, “just because of the uncertainty and the chaos.” The Democrat mayor also proposed a financial transaction tax and showed interest in a corporate head tax. He claimed these measures would shift the burden onto the people Trump aims to protect. 

“[T]hat is something that I do support, a progressive income tax, a financial transaction tax, there’s a corporate head tax, there [are] a lot of things that we can do that [place] the burden on the very people that Donald Trump is trying to protect,” he added. 

In addition, he claimed the city's budget problems stem primarily from pension costs, market fluctuations, and Trump's tariffs, which he says have cost the city’s fund about a billion dollars due to “uncertainty and chaos.” He warned that Chicago would “have to do more with less,” blaming Trump’s policies for the city’s spiraling economic woes, despite having long soaring pension costs, worsening personnel costs, and a massive debt.  

Recommended

Pam Bondi Divulges the Disturbing Details on Two Judges Arrested for Protecting Illegal Immigrants Jeff Charles
Advertisement

According to the city's latest August forecast, Chicago is projected to face a budget deficit of nearly $1.2 billion in 2026. If the economy is down, that gap could balloon to $1.6 billion. In a best-case scenario with strong economic growth, the shortfall might drop to $634 million. The city’s financial outlook is expected to deteriorate further in 2027, with a projected deficit of $1.3 billion. Should the economy take a significant hit, that shortfall could surge to $1.93 billion.

Tags: TARIFFS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Pam Bondi Divulges the Disturbing Details on Two Judges Arrested for Protecting Illegal Immigrants Jeff Charles
How CNN Reacted to the Arrest of a Wisconsin Judge Accused of Trying to Help an Illegal Escape Arrest Matt Vespa
The Climate Change Agenda Has Come Crashing Down Katie Pavlich
Guess Which High-Powered Attorney Letitia James Hired Amid Fraud Allegations Jeff Charles
Trump Administration Walks Back Policy Revoking Anti-Israel Students' Visas Jeff Charles
‘Things Are Moving Quickly’ in Maine State Rep’s Censure Appeal Jeremy Frankel

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Pam Bondi Divulges the Disturbing Details on Two Judges Arrested for Protecting Illegal Immigrants Jeff Charles
Advertisement