Tipsheet

Donald Trump's Family Reacts to Guilty Verdict

Madeline Leesman
Madeline Leesman  |  May 30, 2024 6:45 PM
Justin Lane/Pool Photo via AP

On Thursday, former President Donald Trump was found guilty on 34 felony counts in his New York "hush money" trial. 

The trial lasted roughly six weeks. This week, the jury deliberated for a total of 9.5 hours over the course of two days before reaching a verdict.

In 2023, Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg (D) charged Trump with 34 counts of Falsifying Business Records in the First Degree. Trump pleaded not guilty to all charges.

As Katie noted, Bragg's team didn't focus on proving the fraud charges. Instead, prosecutors honed in on "hush money payments" and focused on irrelevant details of an alleged affair. 

Trump’s family reacted to the news of the guilty verdict on X. 

“May 30th, 2024 might be remembered as the day Donald J. Trump won the 2024 Presidential Election,” Eric Trump wrote.

Donald Trump Jr. wrote that the case was “rigged from the start” and that the sentencing was scheduled right before the GOP convention, where the former president is expected to be named the nominee. 

“Such bulls***” he wrote.

“They're not even trying to hide the ELECTION INTERFERENCE!!!!” he added. 

Yesterday, Donald Trump Jr. shared a video with his father saying that they were “cranking out” mean tweets. 

“I think most Americans would prefer the mean tweets right now to everything going to s*** under Biden!” he added in the caption.

This is a breaking story, stay tuned for updates. 

