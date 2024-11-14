One Hollywood Celeb Said That Her Family Moved Out of the ‘Scary’ and ‘Dystopian’ US

Hollywood actress and film producer Eva Longoria said in an interview this month that she has moved her family out of the United States because it is “dystopian.”

Longoria, a Democrat, made the revelation in an interview with Marie Claire. The interview took place two days after President-elect Donald Trump won the 2024 election.

For context, Longoria campaigned for Vice President Kamala Harris and spoke at the Democratic National Convention in August.

“The shocking part is not that he won,” she told the outlet. “It’s that a convicted criminal who spews so much hate could hold the highest office.”

“I would like to think our fight continues,” she continued, adding that the country “is a scary place.”

“If he [Trump] keeps his promises, it’s going to be a scary place,” she claimed.

In 2016, Longoria explained, she felt “actual, bodily anguish” when Trump won.

“I was so untethered to the core of what I believe because I truly believed in my soul that the best person wins. And then that happened, and I was like, ‘Oh, wait. The best person doesn’t win,’” she said.

According to the outlet, Longoria, her husband José Bastón and their 6-year-old son Santiago split their time between Spain and Mexico.

“Longoria doesn’t tend to shoot in Los Angeles, and she doesn’t miss it,” the report stated.

“I had my whole adult life here,” Longoria said of Los Angeles. “But even before [the pandemic], it was changing. The vibe was different. And then Covid happened, and it pushed it over the edge. Whether it’s the homelessness or the taxes, not that I want to shit on California—it just feels like this chapter in my life is done now.”

“I’m privileged,” she added later. “I get to escape and go somewhere. Most Americans aren’t so lucky. They’re going to be stuck in this dystopian country, and my anxiety and sadness is for them.”

Longoria then claimed that she identifies as a patriot “completely” because her family has been in Texas for nine generations. In the interview, the actress acknowledged that Latinos were beginning to become more conservative. Reportedly, she informed “the party elite” about this.

“We’ve been screaming from the highest rooftop that the Latino vote is not something to take for granted,” she said. “You have to earn it and win it every election cycle.”