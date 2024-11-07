Jimmy Kimmel Isn't Handling Harris’ Election Loss Well

Left-wing late night television host Jimmy Kimmel had a full-blown meltdown over the fact that former President Donald Trump won his reelection campaign against Vice President Kamala Harris.

In his opening monologue, Kimmel claimed, “It was a terrible night for women, for children, for the hundreds of thousands of hard working immigrants who make this country great, for health care, for our climate, for science, for journalism, for justice, for free speech” on Tuesday.

He then went on to say that we let down our “allies” in Ukraine and NATO, as well as “democracy and decency.”

Kimmel’s eyes teared up as he was speaking.

Kimmel didn’t mention that left-wing social media platforms actively silenced conservative voices and that the Biden administration repeatedly targeted everyday Americans who did not agree with them, specifically, pro-lifers.

Kimmel concluded by saying that it’s a terrible night for everyone who voted for Trump, “you just don’t realize it yet,” he explained. Perhaps he forgot that Trump was president for four years and Americans who voted for him knew what they were supporting and can think for themselves.

Jimmy Kimmel is holding back actual tears lmaooo 🤣 pic.twitter.com/ZsVootqJbr — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) November 7, 2024

Late last month, Kimmel told his audience to vote “late,” on Thursday or Friday, if they planned on voting for Trump. He did this in an effort to keep Trump voters at home on election day so that Harris could prevail.